WAUKESHA — Veterans and residents of local senior living homes Capri Communities, family members and friends all gathered at the Waukesha County Airport Monday morning to send the veterans off on a flight in a 1940s-era Boeing-Stearman biplane.
The event, sponsored by Milwaukee’s Direct Supply, Inc., a company that helps solve senior living and health care challenges, offers flights to veterans through Dream Flights Foundation, a nonprofit organization. This year the organization focused on veterans of World War ll and gave each one a 15 to 20-minute flight over Waukesha County with pilot Jeff Klosky.
Veteran John “Jack” Champagne, 89, said he was happy the event was taking place.
“I had been on an Honor Flight before, and I liked that,” said Champagne. “That was one of the better days of my life.” Champagne flew out to Washington three years ago and spent the whole day there for his first Honor Flight.
Champagne was in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He served as an airman 3C during the Korean War and was stationed in Texas, Illinois and Puerto Rico. According to Champagne, he flew on an airplane once during his time in the Air Force when he was stationed in Puerto Rico.
“I’m very happy, I’m amazed,” said Champagne. “I never considered myself a hero.”
Champagne enjoys being up in the air, and flying is something he and his wife do often to visit their six children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
“I’m really appreciative of this, and I’m just looking forward to flying in that plane,” said Champagne.
Champagne lives in St. Rita Square, in Milwaukee, one of the 19 senior homes Capri Communities provides in Madison and southeastern Wisconsin.
CEO of Capri Communities Jim Tarantino said he has been involved with Dream Flights for the past seven years. “We want to say thank you to our residents that are veterans,” said Tarantino. “We invite their families and it’s an expression of love.”
Semi-retired employee of Capri Communities Glen Choban works part-time and volunteers for the Dream Flights events. Choban was in charge of pinning flag pins on the veterans as the came off the plane from their flight.
“Even the ones that are a little afraid of going up in that kind of a plane just love it when they’re done,” said Choban. “It’s nice to see their joy.” Choban has volunteered for the event multiple times throughout the years.
He recalled the first year he was involved with Dream Flights. “I was helping out for the day and one of the residents got off the plane, was walking around and asked to touch it,” said Choban. The resident’s previous job in World War ll was repairing bullet holes and tears in planes. “It just took him back to the time he was in the war, and it brought him a lot of good memories,” recalled Choban.
Champagne’s flight
Scheduled for the second flight of the day, Champagne had already watched veteran Joy Cassidy, 91, a Summit Woods resident of Capri Communities, complete her flight. Waiting for his turn, Champagne said he wasn’t nervous, though right before getting on, he said he felt his heart going “pitter- patter”.
After securing his front seat on the plane, Klosky helped fasten his equipment and ran him through what to expect. Before takeoff, Champagne turned to the group of supporters cheering him on and smiled with a wave.
When the plane returned 20 minutes later, Champagne and Klosky made their way back to the ground. Champagne received a flag pin, Klosky signed a hat for him and thanked him for his service.
Champagne liked his flight very much and added with laughter and a smiling face, “I can’t wash this now,” referring to his newly signed hat.
Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly and Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow both attended the event.
“This is absolutely phenomenal, to provide the opportunity to our veterans to ride in a biplane on a beautiful day like today,” said Reilly. “And I really appreciate all the people that make it happen. This doesn’t happen without a lot of volunteers, a lot of businesses, and Capri Communities and Direct Supply spending their time and money to make it happen.”