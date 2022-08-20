PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of an accident involving a car and two motorcycles on I-94 underneath the Meadowbrook Road overpass at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.
The crash involved a sedan driven by a 24-year-old male who lost control of the car in the rain and struck two motorcycles that were parked on the shoulder of the highway underneath the overpass.
Four people from the three vehicles were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment.
The condition of those transported to the hospital is unknown at this time.
As a result of the accident, two eastbound lanes of I-94 were still closed as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
This story is ongoing and we will provide updates as we learn more.