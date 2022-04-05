BROOKFIELD — Incumbent Alderman William Carnell won a contested race for a four-year term on the Brookfield Common Council.
Carnell received 54.9%, or 1,002 votes cast. He is a 16-year veteran on the council, meaning he is entering his fifth four-year term.
Carnell’s challenger, Peter Stoll, received 44.9%, or 819 votes. Also in the mix were five write-in votes, accounting for 0.2 percent of the total.
Results from Tuesday’s general election are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|William Carnell (i)
|1,002
|54.9%
|Peter Stoll
|819
|44.9%
|Write in
|5
|0.3%
|Total Votes
|1,826
Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 (100%)