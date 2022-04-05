Incumbent, political newcomer face off in Brookfield District 1 aldermanic race - 1

Incumbent William Carnell (left) seeks re-election on Tuesday, April 5 against challenger Peter Stoll (right) for the District 1 seat on the Brookfield Common Council. 

BROOKFIELD — Incumbent Alderman William Carnell won a contested race for a four-year term on the Brookfield Common Council.

Carnell received 54.9%, or 1,002 votes cast. He is a 16-year veteran on the council, meaning he is entering his fifth four-year term.

Carnell’s challenger, Peter Stoll, received 44.9%, or 819 votes. Also in the mix were five write-in votes, accounting for 0.2 percent of the total.

Results from Tuesday’s general election are unofficial until canvassed.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
William Carnell (i)1,00254.9%
Peter Stoll81944.9%
Write in50.3%
Total Votes1,826 
   

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 (100%)

<< Back to main election results page