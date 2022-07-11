WAUKESHA — A Carroll University graduate was among the people wounded during the mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., which killed seven people.
Alan Castillo, 23, was on top of the world with a new teaching aide job after graduating from Carroll University in 2021. The Highland Park native was enjoying the Highland Park Fourth of July with his girlfriend’s family when shots rang out.
“I never used to be into parades until I started to date my girlfriend. We have been together for five years,” Castillo said.
He described his hometown of Highland Park as peaceful and friendly. Because it is a small town it is not unusual to bump into familiar faces throughout the day.
“Everyone is warm and welcoming,” Castillo said.
His girlfriend’s family was also very welcoming and for many years invited Castillo to attend the Fourth of July parade. For the past two years, there was no parade due to the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, the first one back this happens,” he said.
Castillo’s dad was walking in the parade with the Lions Club and his brother was also participating with the high school football team. Castillo wasn’t at the parade long before the shooting happened.
Castillo remembered at first thinking it was fireworks.
“You know how fireworks jump up on the floor and leave this residue in the air? That is what I recalled seeing. I really thought they were fireworks,” he said.
It took a minute for Castillo to piece together that this was a shooting. He described the experience as time moving slowly.
“I was waiting for my mom to get there. She had just parked her car when I called her when the shooting was happening,” he said.
He witnessed his girlfriend’s family all flying to the ground. When he turned around toward the sound he saw the body of his girlfriend’s grandfather.
“I heard my girlfriend and her sister yelling ‘my grandpa, my grandpa,’ and I turned around and that was when I was hit by a bullet,” Castillo said.
Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, the grandfather, died at the scene. Castillo said his girlfriend is very torn apart right now.
The bullet that hit him came close to Castillo’s spine. Fragments are still in his back, but doctors were hesitant to do surgery right now. Castillo said his doctors think he will make a full recovery.
“The doctors told me to let the wound heal by itself,” For now the young man is in a lot of pain and has to take pain medication.
“It hurts to walk,” he said. A GoFundMe has been set up for Castillo’s recovery efforts and one for the Toledo-Zaragoza family.
“We are still not sure if I will need surgery. Anything will help,” he said.
Community is helping
The Highland Park and Waukesha communities and people all over the world are providing support to those impacted by the mass shooting.
Castillo remembered the Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha where a driver drove through a parade. Six people were killed and over 60 injured in the Nov. 21 parade. While he was back in Highland Park at the time, he remembered how great Waukesha was.
He said when he heard the news he was in disbelief thinking he could have been there himself.
He never could have predicted a similar parade tragedy would happen months later and in his hometown. Castillo is amazed at the response from people.
“I feel like it is an amazing thing because not only does it help the victims and the ones who passed away but helps the families. Having our families and the community and whole world behind us feels like ... it is helping us push through all these heartaches,” he said.
Castillo hopes the community continues to stand with those who are dealing with trauma.
“We did go through something traumatic. It is something you don’t ever want to see and I’ve gotten messages from family and friends. Seeing the tremendous love from them it is what helps us bounce back from these traumatic events,” he said.
To donate to Castillo’s GoFundMe visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/alan-castillo?utm_campaign=p_cp%20sharesheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all& utm_source=customer& fs=e& s=cl& fbclid=Iw AR2B6tYujxVnJY7kkPjBX2A VoAvM59HFK2cqZ41xrp41iDd B9qFSVcGh82E.