WAUKESHA — Carroll University’s soccer program hosted its first-ever fundraiser Community Day Soccer Camp for Kids on Wednesday.
Carroll University’s head women’s soccer coach Susie Foster and head men’s soccer coach Derek Marie brainstormed and planned a free soccer camp day to bring the community together. The camp promoted and accepted donations for the Jared Box Project, an initiative created to provide children in hospitals with toys, games and other fun activities.
“We typically offer our traditional camps but I think myself and our men’s coach, Derek, and both of our teams, we put a heavy emphasis on service and so we wanted to do something that was different,” said Foster. “There’s so many things in our world right now that are dividing us. I think to have an opportunity to bring everybody together to have fun is one of the most important things and adding in the donation piece where kids are giving back to kids is something that is really special.”
The event gave children both experienced in and new to soccer a chance to develop and hone their skills while meeting new people and having fun with their peers. It served over 80 kids between the ages of 3 and 14 years old.
Foster said there are many opportunities to find camps and pay for them, but the community day camp was to help bring kids together after COVID, regardless of finances. She said she wanted to give the kids an opportunity to take risks and try something new, even if they aren’t great at it to start.
“We’re really happy to be doing something in conjunction with the community to make some memories, enjoy the summer, try something new, play a little soccer, enjoy friends and end with a water gun fight,” Foster said.
The camp was split up into seven stations where children were categorized by age to practice passing, dribbling, shooting and other footwork techniques. Each group was led by a Carroll soccer player to guide the children. They also had a fun-focused station with a large inflatable dartboard.
Between twisted ankles and temporary tantrums, the event staff were prepared to provide their expertise, moral support, a hug or some ice packs at a moment’s notice.
“It’s a great way to introduce soccer to them and show them where they can get to if they continue with it,” Carroll sophomore goalkeeper Isabella Toberman said.
“It is also a good way to meet your local college’s coaches and players if they are interested in pursuing soccer in the future,” Carroll sophomore goalkeeper Annalise Zygowicz said.
The children would switch stations after a while and get frequent water breaks. Towards the middle of the event they enjoyed a snack break with popsicles provided by the staff and left with free T-shirts.
They accepted over $150 in monetary donations and three full boxes of different toys and items for the Jared Box Project, a nonprofit organization that delivers “Jared Boxes” to children in hospitals across the country. Foster estimates that they will be able to donate about 50 boxes, with the men’s and women’s soccer teams putting the boxes together and delivering them to local hospitals.
“Traditionally we have a youth program every summer, but this is the first year that we are doing it for free and revamping it into this free community donation project,” said Carroll University Director of Athletic Communications Sam Robert.