Catholic Memorial High hosts ninth annual STEM Challenge

WAUKESHA — Armed with popsicle sticks, pipe cleaners, and passion, over 300 middle school students competed on Tuesday at Catholic Memorial High School’s ninth annual STEM Challenge. Each year, a committee of CMHS engineering students, teachers, and industry professionals come together to create a unique competition for students from 25 different Waukesha and Milwaukee County middle schools.
For this year’s challenge, competitors used a variety of recycled and household materials to construct a bridge spanning a gap of 16 inches and supported on either end by a brick. The team whose bridge supports the most weight wins.
One group from Waukesha Catholic School took a unique approach to designing their structure. “We mummified it with tape,” said sixth-grader Nathan Mihelich. A combination of straws, paper plates, toilet paper rolls, and a few other materials were lined up and wrapped with masking tape, creating a steady bridge with a bit of flexibility.
“We’re trying to make it bendy so it can adjust to the weight,” said seventh-grader Max Walter.
The winner of this year’s STEM Challenge was a group from St. Anthony on the Lake. Their bridge supported 17.816 pounds.
For Noah Diedrich, a senior at CMHS, Tuesday’s events marked his seventh year of participation in the STEM Challenge. After competing in sixth and seventh grade, Noah was promoted to joining the CMHS leadership team as only an eighth grader. As a senior, he takes on more organizational responsibilities for the event. “As a freshman, you get to see how it’s done for four years,” Noah said. “Now, I got to a point where I’m running it.”
The STEM Challenge is the brainchild of mechanical engineer Jim Hubacek, teacher Mary Petrie, and former principal Bob Hall. Hubacek, an engineer at Rockwell Automation, was inspired to create the STEM Challenge after his workplace began bringing in high school students to compete in challenges with the company’s engineers. He then adapted that idea to benefit local middle schoolers and CMHS students. “It’s a great way to introduce kids to STEM,” Hubacek said.
CMHS teacher Mary Petrie takes on an important role by assembling a student leadership team to help plan and organize the annual event. Two freshmen, two sophomores, one junior, and one senior who demonstrate creativity, respect, and dedication to CMHS’s engineering program are chosen for a position on the team. “I look for kids that I think will stay in STEM all four years, because then I know they’ll be invested,” Petrie said. “I look for the kids that have good leadership skills and are comfortable talking to younger kids.”
Other engineering students at CMHS who wish to help out with the event can become mentors. Each mentor is assigned one or two groups of four middle schoolers and helps facilitate the competition. This year, there are over fifty mentors and over eighty groups. They lead the participants through Memorial Propel, CMHS’s trademarked design-thinking process. Memorial Propel is used across the school’s curricula and helps take students through the process of defining the problem to creating a solution. Within that process, students are encouraged to collaborate, brainstorm, and define responsibilities.
CMHS is looking forward to hosting their tenth STEM Challenge in 2024. Hubacek is hopeful that software and programming competitions will be in the event’s future.