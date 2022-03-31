WAUKESHA — Residents Andrew Cegielski and Darryl Enriquez, neither of whom have held elected office in the past, are facing off this spring for the District 19 supervisor seat on the Waukesha County Board that was vacated last fall.
In November, Kathleen Cummings relinquished the County Board seat, as well her aldermanic position on the Waukesha Common Council, after being charged with seven felonies related to election fraud.
Cegielski and Enriquez are vying to fill the position and have shared with The Freeman their thoughts on elected office and the issues they view as most important in District 19 and the county as a whole. Their responses are below:
What prompted you to represent District 19 on the Waukesha County Board?
Cegielski: Wisconsin is a blessed land, and Waukesha County is a particularly wonderful place to live and work. The recent challenges we’ve faced have been tough to weather, but I’ve been inspired by the compassion and understanding of the people who live in Waukesha. I feel blessed to live here. And I felt the time had come for me to step up, to work and to help ensure Waukesha continues to be a safe and prosperous place for us all to live.
Enriquez: The board is experiencing significant turnover, due to the retirement of veteran supervisors. I want a place on the new board. My managerial background, ability to build consensus and unending curiosity help me to get to the heart of any issue and design common-sense solutions.
What qualities do you feel you can bring to the Waukesha County Board?
Cegielski: People tell me the former supervisor for this district always did her homework and asked tough questions. I would do the same. Residents deserve a supervisor who is responsive, informed and always takes the time to listen. Also, the median age of the Waukesha County Board is 62. The median age in Wisconsin is 39. I believe now is the time for a new generation to step up and tackle today’s problems together.
Enriquez: I covered the board as a journalist for many years. I know the political and financial relationships between the city of Waukesha and Waukesha County. I understand the county’s operational departments and its staff. I know governmental duties, rules of order and established procedures. This guarantees that I can hit the ground running.
In your opinion, what are some of the important issues facing Waukesha County government — and, more specifically, District 19?
Cegielski: I’ve knocked on many doors and asked my neighbors what they feel are important issues for the County Board to address. Right now, inflation (taxes), crime and road conditions top the list. I’ve also created an anonymous countywide survey to gather more input from the community. Anyone can submit an idea to this survey. It’s OUR community, let’s move it forward. Visit this link to have your voice heard: www.allourideas.org/WaukeshaCountySurvey.
Enriquez: For District 19, safety and low taxes are an overall concern. Top county priorities include finding workers to fill job vacancies and to improve housing and transportation to compliment the county’s economic development. Mental health issues, addiction and the homelessness also need to be addressed.
