HARTLAND — The Swallow School District is hosting a Celebrate Swallow Event and Fundraiser on Friday, June 2 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. to showcase completion of digitizing Swallow’s history.
Volunteers and Swallow staff have been cataloging trophies and former students’ artwork, and curating the historical relics that have been complied in the attic and basement of the 1894 portion of the building.
With too many items to showcase as they are, they have been digitized to create wall displays in the lobby and halls of the building. The new approach allows the current students to see the achievements and 180 years of Swallow’s history along with articles about student life through the decades.
The event, open to the public, will feature tours of the school on the half hour. It will allow attendees to purchase a brick from the 1894 building for $10 and Chick-fil-A will be on site with dinner available for purchase from 4 to 7 p.m.
Donations of any amount will be taken for all artwork and athletic awards from the years, and the donations and funds raised will offset the commemorations of the extensive history as engaging spaces that honor Swallow’s past and celebrate the present, according to the Swallow School District. The event will be cash and check only.