WAUKESHA — Fundraising for two memorials to the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy is off to an “absolutely wonderful” start, the chairman of the group organizing the memorials said Friday.
Jerry Couri, chairman of the Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission, said $250,000 has been raised thus far toward the goal of $1.5 million, the amount estimated to be needed for permanent memorials on Main Street and at Grede Park. The commission is overseeing the efforts to create two memorials for victims of the tragic event on Nov. 21, 2021, when Darrell Brooks Jr. drove a car through the parade route, killing six and injuring scores of others. He was convicted last fall of all 76 counts against him and sentenced to six life terms plus hundreds of years in prison.
Couri said the goal is to have the Main Street memorial in place for the second anniversary of the incident next November, and the Grede Park memorial completed for the third anniversary in 2024. He added the active solicitation process has “just begun.”
Rebecca Pederson, communications and engagement manager for the city, said more than 240 people from 33 states and Canada have made contributions so far.
“We’re seeing there is a lot of response,” Couri said. “Donations of over $50,000 have already come in so it’s very positive at this early stage. ... We’re seeing small donations, large donations. It’s absolutely wonderful.”
The city’s website lists donors to the parade memorial project, with a donation from Citizens Bank atop the list. Generac has given at least $15,000, and Century Fence Co., the children of parade victim Tamara Durand, the Couri Insurance Agency, Meijer, Northwestern Mutual and the Waukesha South Band Booster Association all also donating at least $5,000. Dozens more are listed as having sent donations under $5,000.
The commission on Thursday received donations of $50,000 from We Energies and $25,000 from ProHealth Care, donations Couri said were “gracious” and much appreciated gestures by the organizations toward helping the community heal and remember those affected by the tragedy.
Melissa Baxter, president of the Waukesha County Community Foundation that is receiving the memorial donations, agreed with Couri.
“These efforts really couldn’t get underway until the design was finalized That’s only been a few months. So I think the fact they’ve raised a quarter million dollars is wonderful,” she said.
Tile project
The commission on Thursday also heard more about the Waukesha Strong Community Tile Project, in which people will be able to buy 6-inchby 6-inch tiles, personalize them, and have them added to a wall to displayed near the Grede Park memorial site.
Couri said according to the presentation committee members heard Thursday, people will be able to personalize a clay tablet for $25, which then will be fired onto a permanent ceramic tile with the help of Waukesha artist Carmen de la Paz.
Original designs will be done on clay with a blue hue. Couri said once a tile is cut and fired, one can imagine the depth that you go into tile will cause different coloration of blue.
“You might have light blue, dark blue, or medium blue or it might even be a different type of blue and when you put your own marking on it, it’ll be specifically you talking to this tragedy,” Couri said. “What a positive, positive feeling that’s going to be for the community.”
He added in the event tiles are damaged by weather or vandalism, original designs will be kept in case they need to be re-created.
Couri said many commission knew people who were lost or injured that day.
“To see smiles on their faces, to see the acceptance of these tiles, to see the warmth coming through this, it was a feeling of what a great community,” Couri said. “It was unanimous that everyone really thought it was a wonderful concept.” The plan calls for 500 tiles, but Couri said organizers are planning for the possibility that more would be sold, as well.
Pederson said the city website already has posted a forum in which people can express interest on behalf of groups — but the tiles won’t actually be done until the fall. Groups would have to purchase at least 35 tiles. Pederson said anyone would be welcome to attend three community events being planned for individuals to buy tiles.
She added the commission is having conversations with contractors or other organizations who may consider donating pieces or parts of the memorial, such as time, labor or materials “that will also be significant donations.”
“I believe many will say ... ‘I want to be involved and not only heal for today but heal for tomorrow and make people aware we are all one community striving to be the best we can be,’” Couri said. “I am excited. I really am.”