WAUKESHA — Local community members will be able to enjoy their favorite foods made by local artisans this winter — as the winter farmers market will be held at Chef Pam’s Kitchen in Waukesha after the summer farmers market ends this year.
The winter farmers market will be held downtown at Chef Pam’s Kitchen, 280 W. Main St., on the first and third Saturdays of each month, kicking off on Nov. 5.
Brian Dennis, co-owner of Chef Pam’s Kitchen, said the goal is to extend the farmers market season to a year-round event. “Norm Bruce, from Martha Merrell’s Books, he runs the summer market and he does an amazing job,” Dennis said. “We’re just looking to extend that success through the winter months.”
Chef Pam’s Kitchen had the goal of opening the winter market last year after they expanded their business. However, Dennis said, they had too much going on with opening up their new location.
“We decided that we wanted to do it right and wait and plan it properly and that’s what we’re going to do this year,” he said.
Registration for local artisans to participate in the market begins today. Two confirmed vendors are Steppin Out Food and Vegan Bakers Man. The Dennises believe that many of the artisans who currently attend the summer market will be participating at the winter market as well.
“We’re even talking to a couple of local aquaponics vendors where they offer fresh fruit and vegetables year-round, so that may be a nice addition to the marketplace as well ... in essence you might be able to get fresh fruits and vegetables in February grown in Waukesha,” he said. Recently, Chef Pam’s Kitchen opened a food hall at their location, which serves food at Friday Night Live. They’ve seen tremendous success, Dennis said, so now they are looking at rotating vendors at the farmers market. In addition, Chef Pam’s Kitchen recently opened a retail store, offering items made by local artisans.
Primarily, the winter market will feature food vendors. Craft vendors will be allowed to participate only after the food vendors that apply are exhausted.
“The community’s been very vocal, they’d like to see a winter market and not have to travel, keep it local and keep it kind of within the Waukesha community, so we’re excited to participate in that,” Dennis said.
Anyone interested in participating can reach out through email at brian@chefpamskitchen.com.