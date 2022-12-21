OCONOMOWOC — Western Lakes Fire District (WLFD) Chief Brad Bowen sent a memo detailing changes he plans to bring to the understaffed department including team building, improving training for managers, and mandating harassment and bullying training in 2023.
This comes after a third-party report from Kelly Consulting Inc. revealed a “clique of power” in WLFD and part-time lieutenant Adam Fritsch blasted department leadership in a late November meeting, reading from a 12-plus-page letter detailing lack of support and low morale in the district.
However, at Monday’s Fire Board meeting, another WLFD employee, Christy Reuter, spoke in support of the district’s leadership, saying Fritsch does not speak on her behalf and that he was on a “witch hunt.”
WLFD is a consolidated fire district that serves seven municipalities: Oconomowoc, Town of Merton, Town of Oconomowoc, Town of Ottawa, Dousman, Lac la Belle and Summit.
Details of memo
Bowen’s memo, sent on Dec. 9, outlines things district leadership has done to improve the district, as well as what the chief has planned to address issues revealed in the report from Kelly Consulting. The memo says that this process will take “careful thought, critical analysis, and input from stakeholders.”
“Our chain of command is critically important and any staff matter affecting the District and requiring administrative attention needs to flow through our chain,” Bowen wrote. “But that does not mean my door is closed to any of you. It isn’t and I want everyone to know that my door is open...”
Staff reported a negative experience when suggesting changes or improvements, according to the report from Kelly Consulting.
In his comments last month, Fritsch said that many full and part-time employees had already written letters of resignation.
“(As a result of low staffing) we have struggled with shift and station trainings, increased workloads during high volume situations, and responsiveness,” Bowen wrote. “Improving these areas are part of our primary goals for 2023. ...As a District and overall team, it is up to us to jointly foster an environment of retention of our team, and recruitment of new team members.”
Fritsch cited a blog post from a WLFD employee which makes accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching within the department and a poorly handled investigation.
Bowen’s memo encourages staff to report any instance of harassment, discrimination or bullying. Further, the district’s 2023 harassment, bullying and code of conduct trainings will be mandatory and done in person.
The memo includes six efforts of the board and management for the betterment of the workforce: culture development, professional staff engagement and coaching, and team building; “understanding our weaknesses and implementing solutions;” enhancing focus on training; professional development of leadership teams; establishing expectations and unity in the chain of command; and improving engagement and recognition, according to the memo.
Reuter’s comments
“Adam Fritsch does not speak for me nor will he ever speak for me,” Reuter wrote in a letter, which she read part of to the fire board on Monday. “He did not contact me while he was on his witch hunt at the department, most likely because he knew that not only would I disagree with his tactics, but that I would also attempt to shut down his plan.”
Reuter, a firefighter and medic with WLFD, acknowledged that the district does have problems, but that a number of them are nationwide issues, such as staffing shortages.
“With staffing problems, our communities getting older, so the call volumes are going up. Do we need more staff? Yes. Has our department always gone about staffing those shortages correctly? No,” Reuter wrote. “Has it brought down morale at times? Yes. Is there anything we can do about it? Not right now. This is unfortunately a country-wide issue.”
Reuter said she does not agree with Fritsch’s concerns about low morale, saying WLFD faces many of the same challenges as other departments and no job is perfect, especially as first responders.
“There are so many amazing, smart, hardworking, kind people with years of experience on this department,” she said. “...I can see one positive thing that came out of all this negativity is unity. Unity with people agreeing this was handled inappropriately and Adam Fritsch does not speak for us.”
The fire board will meet again on Monday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m., according to Monday’s meeting agenda. The meeting will take place at Station #1, 1400 Oconomowoc Parkway.