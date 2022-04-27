Chimere Dike’s football camp to benefit Kai Lermer Memorial Fund

WAUKESHA — Wisconsin Badgers star wide receiver and Waukesha North High School football legend Chimere Dike understands what impact means on and off the playing field. Dike will return to Waukesha for his first youth football camp in honor of a fallen friend.
The June 25 football camp will benefit the Kai Lermer Memorial Fund. The camp will be held at Waukesha North High School, which Dike and Lermer attended.
The Kai Lermer Memorial Fund was established in 2019 when Lermer passed away at 16 from a rare heart condition that could have been detected had EKG testing been a part of his standard sports physicals. The fund helps bring awareness to EKG testing, rare heart conditions and CPR training while continuing to pursue passing sudden cardiac arrest prevention laws in Wisconsin and providing scholarships to student athletes in the community. On March 29, the Kai 11 Bill, intended to help prevent sudden cardiac arrest deaths in young adults, was signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers.
“I’m so excited to bring a football camp back home to Waukesha this summer. It’s also very special to me that it will benefit a beloved friend and member of the Waukesha community by partnering with the Kai Lermer Memorial Fund,” Dike said.
Dike and Kai Lermer were friends since grade school, playing basketball, football and track.
“Kai was one of my close friends and would spend weekends at my house. It was pretty hard when he passed,” Dike said.
Kai Lermer’s dad, Mike Lermer, told The Freeman that besides athletics the pair also created some rather epic rap songs. He described Dike as one of Kai’s best friends.
Mike Lermer said he and the fund are very excited to partner with Chimere.
“It’s exciting to have a UW-Madison college player that knew Kai still passionate about keeping his memory alive,” Mike Lermer said.
Dike said the passing of the bill is awesome and the memorial fund is incredible.
“This is why it is important for me and my close friends to continue and keep his legacy alive,” Dike said.
Mike Lermer said Kai’s friends like Dike mean the world to Kai’s family.
“It is a representation of how Kai had an influence on so many different people,” Mike Lermer said.
Lermer added it is great to hear from his son’s friends and see how they have progressed over the past few years.
“I’m wishing Kai was here because I know he would have a lot of the same successes they’ve had in their lives,” Mike Lermer said.
Dike said he hopes to continue to have events such as the football camp so that the fund can continue doing great things.
Football camp
Dike wanted to run a football camp at Waukesha North to give back to the school and community.
He felt with his platform he could help make a difference and give back to the memorial fund.
“I wanted to make an impact right now,” he said.
Campers will be instructed by the Wisconsin star receiver and several of his Wisconsin football teammates through different drills and stations. Dike will provide campers individual instruction on the rules of football, passing, hand-offs, blocking, tackling, and basic objectives of the game. The camp is open for students entering 3rd grade through 10th grade.
“We are going to have some pretty good football players there (at the camp) that the kids can learn from,” Dike said.
He wants the camp to be a positive experience for participants.
“I want the camp to be a day people enjoy. I want to share my passion for the game,” he said.
Each participant will also receive a limited-edition Chimere Dike Football Camp T-shirt.
For more information and to register for the camp, please visit www.chimeredikecamp.com.