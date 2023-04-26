HARTLAND — Chris Adsit was given a second chance to be on the Hartland/Lakeside School Board after losing a seat to Amy Harker-Murray on April 4.
Harker-Murray beat out Adsit with 2,076 of votes, or 50.1%. Adsit had 2,061 votes, or 49.7%. There were eight write-ins. On Monday the board voted in favor of Adsit taking over the vacant spot left by John Harter.
John Harter resigned from the Hartland-Lakeside School Board on April 5. Harter, 28, was charged in Waukesha County Court with three counts of election fraud falsify voter registration. All three counts are misdemeanors and if convicted, he faces a year and a half in prison. Harter’s next court appearance is today.
Adsit previously told The Freeman he is a father of 3-year-old twins who will be entering the school district in the fall, and he is 100% committed to ensuring they receive the best education possible.
“My focus is on parent involvement, maintaining a strong core curriculum, and improving our district’s financial stability. Our taxes have remained relatively low over the last few years, and with 53% of property taxes going towards education, I would like to help keep it that way,” he said.
He pinpointed pressing issues that are facing the district.
“We have two equally important issues to address immediately — replacing our superintendent and dealing with financial challenges. They go together. With declining enrollment in public schools statewide, we must try to balance the budget while attracting top talent. We need to look for creative ways to limit spending, maintain services, demonstrate the value of public education, and unify our board with a vision of a better tomorrow by working together. This is an incredible community that will come out stronger than ever before, and we will find an excellent administrator who shares our vision.”