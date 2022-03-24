WAUKESHA — The city might have vehicle barricades at outdoor events in the future, including the Waukesha Christmas Parade and at Friday Night Live (FNL), since a proposal was reviewed and approved unanimously by a city committee on Tuesday night.
The decision comes after the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack on Nov. 21, where a vehicle was driven through crowds at the parade, resulting in six deaths and over 60 people injured.
At the Finance Committee meeting Tuesday, City Administrator Kevin Lahner said the city decided to review safety measures after the parade tragedy.
“We decided to have something that was easy to deploy to some extent and provide the safety and security that we needed,” he said.
The barricades are called Mobile Vehicle Barriers (MVBs) to enhance safety downtown for outdoor city parades and festivals. The purchase of MVBs for events such as FNL are estimated to cost approximately $300,000. For a larger event such as the Waukesha Christmas Parade, the total estimated cost is $1.2 million. Ultimately, the city is recommending the purchase of $800,000 worth of MVBs — which would cover the majority of the parade route and require other means to cover some portions of the route.
The city would pay for the barriers with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds.
At the meeting, Lahner said the first major event that the city had after the Waukesha Christmas Parade was Waukesha JanBoree. At JanBoree, the city did enlist an enhanced safety plan, but there was not as large a presence on public roads during those events. The purchase of MVBs would allow for additional safety in the future.
City Engineer Alex Damien said the MVBs permit easy pedestrian access and can be used for various events. In the event of vehicle impact, vehicles would be immobilized — pushing them up and grounding them, Damien said. According to city documents, the Lshaped design blocks a vehicle’s forward movement by transferring the vehicle’s forward horizontal momentum to a vertical momentum. In addition, MVBs can be relocated for further use.
At the meeting, videos were shown to demonstrate how the MVBs handle the impact of vehicles and how an MVB is assembled.
Damien said it’s estimated that it would take four employees approximately two hours to take the MVBs down after an event such as FNL. For a parade event it would likely take an entire day to set them up and take them down.
After commissioners posed various questions, the committee unanimously approved the request to use ARPA funds to purchase the MVBs. The Common Council is expected to review the proposal at their meeting on April 7.
