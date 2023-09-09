WALES — The status of Lake Country Fire and Rescue’s proposed $4.55 million operating and capital budget for the upcoming year remains in question after a stalemate continued Thursday.
Governing boards for all seven municipalities served by Lake Country Fire and Rescue met collectively Thursday at Kettle Moraine High School’s library in the hopes of reaching a consensus on next year’s spending plan for the agency.
But the meeting ended with more questions than answers since unanimous agreement was not reached on several pivotal agenda items. Staff cuts might be necessary if LCFR’s budget reverts back to prior levels because of rising costs.
The LCFR Board had met on several occasions this summer to hash over the budget, but failed to take formal action on it. The inaction invoked a clause within the agreement that stipulated joint meetings between LCFR officials and the individual municipal councils and boards.
At Thursday’s intergovernmental meeting, the City of Delafield Common Council was an outlier, opposing the municipality’s proposed contribution to next year’s budget and voting down a proposed amendment to the existing intermunicipal agreement.
Delafield Ald. Tim Aicher said the current funding formula between the member municipalities has been inequitable.
“It is not a win-win. It needs to be revisited,” Aicher said. “Today’s circumstances need to be taken into consideration.”
Boards overseeing the other six member municipalities were amenable to adopting the amended agreement and 2024 budget. The other participants include the Town of Delafield, Chenequa, Genesee, Nashotah, Oconomowoc Lake and Wales.
After meeting in closed session on two separate occasions during the nearly three-hour meeting, City of Delafield officials indicated they were unwilling to pay the proposed $1.8 million contribution into the 2024 operating budget, opting instead for $1.5 million.
The city’s overture prompted board members from the other six municipalities to adjourn out of frustration.
As for the proposed amendment to the general agreement, City of Delafield officials expressed reservations about increasing the agency’s total budget amount in 2024 and setting the stage for future budgetary increases tied to the consumer-price index, plus a 2% cap.
Tom Hafner, City of Delafield’s administrator and public works director, said municipal officials are concerned about lifting the cap, which has been viewed as a budgetary safeguard.
“The city never would have entered into this agreement without the cap,” Hafner said.
But leaders in the other six municipalities had a different take on what has been proposed for next year. At times during the meeting, the decibel level reached a fever pitch because the potential implications of the stalemate.
“These people work hard for us all year,” Sharon Leair, chairwoman of the Genesee Town Board said, in reference to LCFR first responders. “This is a terrible showing from the City of Delafield. You all should be ashamed of yourselves.”
City of Delafield officials had proposed bringing in a third-party consultant to look at the current funding formula and making potential recommendations.
Representatives from the other six municipalities were conceptually on board with the request, though they had asked city officials to first back the 2024 budget as-is.
“We have to move forward on 2024,” Oconomowoc Lake Village President Michael Bickler Sr. said. “We can’t get (a third-party analysis) done before budget time this year, which is eight weeks away. It’s just not going to happen. We need six months to get that done.”