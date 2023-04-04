DELAFIELD – The city referendum looking to institute a fire fee passed on Tuesday in the general election.
The question asked: "Wisconsin Statutes authorize the City of Delafield to assess a fee for fire protection and emergency medical services. A ‘YES’ vote would support the assessment of an annual fee on an ongoing basis to increase fire protection and emergency medical staffing resulting in improved response times. The assessment of this fee will result in a reduction of the property tax levy by $705,584. A ‘NO’ vote would oppose the assessment of a fee, which would worsen response times due to the continued closures of fire and emergency medical stations. The results of the referendum are binding on the Common Council. A single-family home or residential condominium unit would constitute one (1) emergency service equivalent unit.”
“Beginning with the December 2023 tax bill that funds the 2024 Budget, should the City of Delafield establish an annual fee on an ongoing basis for fire protection and emergency medical services of not more than $450.00 for each emergency service equivalent unit and an amount based on square footage for all non-residential parcels, and subject to annual adjustments determined by the Common Council?"
In total, 2,165 people voted "yes," and 890 people voted against passing the referendum.
The fee will take effect next year and is aimed at hiring and retaining first responders. By instituting the fire fee, Delafield’s property taxes will drop somewhat.
Under state property tax levy limits, if a service currently funded by taxes becomes funded by a fee or other mechanism, communities have to adjust the levy downward. The average property tax bill will drop about $39 for every $100,000 of assessed value with the fee enacted. The property tax bill for a home with an assessed value of $500,000 would decrease by $195, according to the city.
The fee will vary for businesses based on square footage and it could be adjusted annually by the council.
The Delafield Common Council approved the referendum to establish the fire protection and EMS fee after the Lake Country Fire and Rescue Board unanimously approved a four-year staffing plan in November to convert LCFR to an agency that relies on full-time staff.
LCFR’s emergency response times have increased from an average of eight minutes in 2021 to nearly 12 minutes. The American Heart Association standards call for EMS response times of eight minutes or less when responding to a cardiac arrest or heart attack. The station in Delafield was closed 50% of the time from July to the end of 2022.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|2,165
|70.9%
|No
|890
|29.1%
|Total Votes
|3,055
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
