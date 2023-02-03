CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A new Amtrak passenger route is being discussed. The potential route intended to expand on Amtrak’s Hiawatha Line from Chicago to Milwaukee could include the cities of Madison, Pewaukee and Watertown.
In June of 2022, the three cities expressed interest to the Federal Railroad Administration of incorporating the Hiawatha Extension from Milwaukee to Madison in FRA’s Corridor Identification and Development Program, according to a letter signed by all three cities’ mayors.
Last week, City of Pewaukee Mayor Steve Bierce signed another letter asking the state of Wisconsin to act as an applicant, grantee and project manager on behalf of all three communities. The letter encourages the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to join the program.
“My feeling is that if they are going to run that route, they’re probably going to stop somewhere in Waukesha County. And I think Pewaukee would be a good place for it,” said Bierce. “The biggest thing would be convenience for people in the area who want to use it. I think right now, public transportation is somewhat undervalued and underutilized in Waukesha County in general.”
According to the first letter signed by all three mayors on June 6, 2022, two rail plans show the need for passenger rail service in Madison. These include the FRA’s Midwest Regional Plan (October 2021), which recommends extending the passenger rail from Milwaukee to Madison with “significant markets critical to the operational viability of the Core Express Corridor between Chicago and Minneapolis,” according to the June letter, and Amtrak’s Connect US (June 2021) recommending the extension of the Hiawatha passenger rail from Milwaukee to Madison with subsequent extension onto Minneapolis.
Every year Waukesha County’s population is growing, and with that comes more people who favor the proposed stop in the City of Pewaukee, according to Bierce, who added that the Amtrak stop would make it easier to get to the airport and Chicago.
County Executive Paul Farrow said this is yet another attempt to look at a connection process for Amtrak. Over the last eight years, Farrow has heard four or five different ideas regarding a train system going through Waukesha County to connect Milwaukee to Madison, or different types of commuter rail systems.
“They have all kind of fallen to the wayside because there’s no way to sustain the ongoing costs of the operation,” said Farrow.
Farrow said the biggest concerns surrounding the discussion are what are the ongoing costs, and who is going to incur those costs? This is the initial step in considering the feasibility of the process.
“We have a lot of commercial trains that go through. My concern is, are we going to be reducing the time impact on commuter trains? Or are we going to be costing more if we have more commuter trains on the same rail line that our commercial trains are using?” said Farrow.
The signed letter dated Jan. 26 states, “We strongly believe that rail service along this corridor would provide enormous benefit to southern Wisconsin and hope that WisDOT can provide program management and assistance for our communities.”