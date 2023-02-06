WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne was charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court with felony child abuse and misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Monday. A $5,000 signature bond was set for Payne.
According to city of Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann, Payne was arrested on Sunday evening. Police responded to a domestic violence incident in the 100 block of Cecilia Court. Officers met with the female caller who informed them of an argument with a male that she was in a relationship with. Officers were able to determine that there was no criteria for an arrest for domestic violence, however officers continued to investigate an allegation of child abuse.
Officers met with an 8-year-old female who informed the officers that during the verbal argument between her mother and her mother’s friend, Cory Payne. Payne allegedly had slapped the child in the leg. Officers later arrested Payne for child abuse.
City of Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly released a statement on Monday afternoon.
“I was made aware of the arrest of Alderman Cory Payne, District 15, last night. As always, anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until the issue is fully adjudicated in Court. The alleged action is a serious crime and should be fully investigated by the appropriate authorities. I respect the judicial process and will monitor this case as it navigates through the criminal justice system,” Reilly said.
According to online court records, Payne must not possess or consume any alcohol, not to use/possess any controlled substances without a valid prescription and take as prescribed. He is to have no contact with victims or witnesses listed in the criminal complaint.
He can be released during regular business hours only and is to report directly to Wisconsin Community Services upon release. Payne is not to possess any dangerous weapons/firearms/knives or be armed.
Payne’s next court date is Feb. 17.