WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha Public Works Department is behind schedule on leaf pickup due to a heavier than normal amount of leaves ready for pickup so far this fall.
According to the city of Waukesha Facebook page, crews are a day behind schedule on Friday.
Last year at this time, the department had collected 762 dump truck loads of leaves. So far this season, the department has collected 1,602 loads. That’s an increase of 110% over last year.
On Monday, crews will be starting to clear District 14, which had been scheduled for pickup Friday. When they finish, they will move on to District 13.
In the Facebook post, the city noted that crews are working hard to get back on schedule and they appreciate everyone’s patience.
The schedule can be seen here.