WAUKESHA — Two city of Waukesha police officers were injured, one was shot during an incident at a home Wednesday night in the 1500 block of Oakdale Drive. The female suspect was found dead inside the home.
Waukesha Police Department Captain Dan Baumann said in a press conference that around 3:35 p.m. police officers went to the home for a wellbeing check. Officers met with a landlord who requested assistance while he spoke with a female tenant who was “displaying erratic behavior.” While checking the home with the landlord, officers went down into the basement and the female suspect fired at officers.
“One Waukesha police officer was struck by gunfire. The victim officer returned fire striking female suspect,” Baumann said.
City of Waukesha Police Deployable Technology Unit responded and used unmanned aerial vehicles to locate the person in the basement.
“Officers entered the residence and located the suspect deceased in the basement,” Baumann said.
A firearm was located at the scene.
The officer who was shot and an officer was not shot but injured were taken to the hospital. They are both listed in good condition, according to Baumann.
Baumann didn’t disclose the nature of the injuries or the identity of the shooter.
Both officers are men, ages 44 and 38, with 21 and 12 years of experience.
The officer shot was wearing his ballistic vest which covered his vital organs.
Baumann said the investigation is still “fluid.”
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is leading the investigation.
