WAUKESHA — At its Tuesday meeting, the Waukesha Finance Committee recommended approving the sale of the property at 200 Delafield St., across from City Hall, and now the Common Council will get its turn to review the plan.
District 4 Alderman Joe Pieper noted that the discussion of the property took place in closed session, but that the “motion that was made that was approved by the committee was to recommend to council the approval of the terms of the TIF assistance and the sale of 200 Delafield Street.”
Now, the Common Council will discuss the possible sale of 200 Delafield Street during a closed session at its next meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
After demolishing the former commercial strip mall that occupied the property, the city released a request for proposals for new development in spring 2021. A couple of months later, a proposal from Minneapolis-based real estate developer Sherman Associates for an active senior living community was selected.
As Senior Developer Jackie Nickolaus puts it, Sherman Associates was the right choice for the job considering the firm’s history with creating successful senior living communities in this part of the state. “The city has been working to get this parcel developed for a few years and we have done other seniororiented housing in the Milwaukee area and thought it was a great opportunity,” she said. “So, we responded to a request for proposals from the city.”
The roughly two-acre property would cater toward people over the age of 55 and feature 107 independent living units. Amenities would include a community room, sports simulator, swimming pool, sauna, grills, outdoor gathering spaces and a pickleball court. According to Nickolaus, an updated rendering for the proposed property is in the works after receiving some critiques from the Waukesha Plan Commission.
“We did the first presentation to the Plan Commission, and based on their recommendations, we have some substantial changes to make,” she said. “What we had was really high level, so they wanted to see different exteriors, building materials. …So, (it’s) creating some diversity along the street.”
Should the Common Council approve the sale, the $28.5 million project would take about 18 months to complete and would be ready in spring or summer of 2025. Due to issues in the market, finding the proper construction team has been a struggle. “Things are taking a while to get through the pipeline, giving challenges in construction and pricing, as well as now high interest rates,” Nickolaus said. “We do still have a construction gap that we need to fill and we will work hard to identify ways to bridge that gap. At the same time, we’ll be working toward getting the property rezoned and getting the construction drawings in line so we can get a building permit. All of those things usually take a good six months.”
At a community meeting in 2021, the issue of area traffic was brought to Sherman Associates’ attention, specifically around Delafield Street and Buena Vista Avenue. “We are going to work with the city to make sure the entrances work well with the street design, so that we don’t get conflicts between entrances to different properties and conflicts with those streets because it is a very strange intersection. It’s more of a meeting of streets. It’s not a square grid, obviously. So, we will have to be careful about how those entrances and exits are oriented,” Nickolaus said. Sherman Associates will also be conducting a traffic study in the area to help understand residents’ concerns.
Nickolaus also notes that at “Sherman Associates, we’re developer, owner, (and) manager. When we develop a property, we typically then own it long term and develop it in-house which means we buy into the community we are in. We sometimes sell properties, but not often. Most of the time they remain in our portfolio for the long term, which means in 15-20 years, that building will most likely still be owned by Sherman Associates and our staff will be the ones managing it. It’s actually unique in the multifamily housing world and it’s something we’re very proud of and we think it’s a great model to build communities and integrate into communities.”
Other Common Council agenda items
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Common Council will also discuss the addition of street signage throughout Waukesha. The agenda asks the council to “consider the installation of ‘Stop Ahead’ signs on Washington Street north and south of Summit Avenue” along with options to incorporate a message indicating that traffic does not stop on Summit. Council members will also consider enhancing truck route signage on Highway 59 and pedestrian signage at Blackhawk Trail and Sunset Drive. A no UTurn/ Left Turn sign for the North Street slip lane at Albert Street will also be considered.
Due to bus route modifications, the Department of Public Works is also asking the council to re-evaluate certain parking areas in the city. Various no parking zones are asked to be established, along with the removal of a no parking zone, and the extension of a two-hour parking zone, with restrictions.
The Common Council will also discuss the $23,000 contract for Waukesha’s 125th anniversary art piece, a sculpture created by local artist Paul Bobrowitz. Bobrowitz is also responsible for creating the sculpture titled “Children Are Our Future” that was unveiled in the Barstow Plaza in Frame Park in April.