WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.

Katalina Hannon, one of his grandchildren, is asking for the community’s help through a GoFundMe fundraiser.

“Our family will be dedicated to helping him heal after this injury, but we know there will be many expenses during this healing time. We want to be able to think of these expenses last and think of Shorty first. Any donation is greatly appreciated from the bottom of our hearts,” Hannon said.

Shorty is a member of Waukesha Elks Lodge 400. The lodge posted on Facebook that he and his family played a key role in the lodge operations.

“They were dedicated Elks that helped keep our Lodge operating day to day. They provided countless hours of help to assist not only the lodge, but Elkdom,” the post said.

If you know Shorty, you know he’s always moving. He loves to get things done but also enjoys bowling with friends and just about any league his lodge has going on from bocce ball to horseshoes. He is always the first person to volunteer to help somebody out. Life will most definitely be changed for Shorty.

Hannon said her grandpa has belonged to the lodge for a very long time. He bartends for lodge events, sets up and cleans the space and gets involved in all things Waukesha.

“Anytime there is any type of league going on such as bocce ball or horseshoes ... he is always part of things that are going on there,” Hannon said.

Shorty retired from Speedy Metals in New Berlin a number of years ago.

“He has been doing odd jobs here and there because it is hard for him to fully retire,” she said.

Hannon said an example is when it snows her grandpa will shovel or plow snow himself. He has other grandchildren and a son who could help. Yet Shorty will show up at their house to help them clear out the snow.

Hannon said he has been the family’s greatest example of what a man should do for their family at any given moment.

“He bought me my first car at 16 and today, if my car was broken, he would try and handle it for me,” she said.

He knows everyone

Shorty and his wife Teresa are lifelong residents of Waukesha. Hannon said Shorty is very friendly and knows everyone around town.

“If you go into a local restaurant or tavern, he knows somebody. When it (the accident) happened people were saying they know him. Someone said they cut his hair or he was a regular customer,” she said.

Shorty is very loyal to Waukesha businesses.

“If he has someone who cuts his hair, he will always go to them. He loves his friends,” Hannon said.

Shorty and his wife are regular customers at Neighbors Bar and Grille in Waukesha.

“Shorty has been family to us here at The Neighbors ever since we opened in 2009. We are shocked to hear that he was struck by a car and are praying for him. Everyone here at the bar is praying for him and his family. Wishing him a speedy recovery,” said Chris Potratz, owner of Neighbors Bar and Grille.

He was also a loyal patron at Tally’s Tap & Eatery. Shorty’s favorite beer is Red Dog and the restaurant often stocked up on it for him, according to his granddaughter.

“For those of you who know Shorty he would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. I grew up working at The Elks Lodge with him, what a great example of a man who served his community. I ask for help, prayers and good vibes to be returned to him. His family needs the community to love and guide them during this difficult time,” Tally’s posted on Facebook.

Tally’s co-owner Jessica Tallinger said Shorty has been a lifelong customer and friend. She described him as a hardworking and lovable guy.

Waukesha Elks Lodge 400 is putting together a Relief Fund for Shorty. Funds will be used to assist the family with bills/expenses/needs. If you would like to donate, please mail in or drop off your donations to the Lodge Office, 2301 Springdale Rd. Checks can be made payable to the Waukesha Elks Lodge 400. Memo line should read Shorty Relief Fund.

People can also visit the GoFundMe page at https://rb.gy/9kbl5l.