Computer, personnel errors cited in Waukesha double-fatal fire

According to the report, dispatchers at the City of Waukesha Communications Center learned of a computer-aided dispatch, or CAD, software failure that caused the fire department alerting system to not automatically activate during the March 8 fire.
The CAD system transmits audio and visual alerts throughout the fire stations over the radio channel, but did not alert the first stations as designed, according to previous statements from the fire department.
The report said the CAD failure resulted in a delay of about five minutes for the Waukesha Fire Department to respond.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
After the first caller reported the fire just after 1:25 a.m., it took 11 minutes and eight seconds for crews to arrive on-scene, according to the report; the report states that the department’s goal is to respond in 6 minutes and 20 seconds or less after receiving an alert.
Other additional issues were indicated in the report, including “protocol failures that exacerbated the delay of dispatching fire personnel.”
“While the review concluded a technical issue was what precipitated the failure to notify the Waukesha Fire Department of the active structure fire, this review concluded multiple protocols were either improperly performed or omitted entirely, but one stands out as the most notable, the 911/Fire dispatcher failed to manually activate station alerting within one minute of the fire being entered in the CAD … system,” the report details. “Ensuring fire department personnel have acknowledged the call and are responding is the primary function for this dispatching position.”
The report says a fire dispatcher contacted the Waukesha Communications Center to request mutual aid six minutes and 20 seconds after the original request from fire command, leading to a delay of additional firefighting resources.
A dispatcher also manually activated the station alerting systems individually instead of using a code to alert all stations at once. The report says personnel failures will be investigated and put through a series of criterial evaluations, and department personnel will work with the CAD system company to address issues there.
In general, the report says that while mistakes were made and lives were lost, no criminal wrongdoing is associated with the actions, decisions and behavior of dispatchers, police and fire personnel.
One potential solution moving forward, according to the report, is to staff additional supervisors and increase training protocols at the dispatch center.
“Currently, one supervisor manages all of the technical aspects and, in addition, has a span of control of three shifts of fifteen total dispatchers,” the report says. “This is much to ask of any supervisor. Considering adding a formal supervisor or shift level supervisors in lieu of, or in combination with, Lead dispatchers. The Lead dispatchers have no supervisory authority.”
Two adults lost their lives because of the conflagration. In addition, two people trapped on the second floor of the apartment were assisted once crews were on-scene. Two other people jumped from windows to officers outside.
A total of five people were transported to the hospital that night.
The department said after the fire that a lit candle in an apartment living room was the likely cause.