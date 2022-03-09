WAUKESHA — An issue with the computer aided dispatch system, which activates the automatic fire alert team system in Waukesha, caused a delay in responding to a fatal fire on Tuesday, Dan Thompson, chief of police with the Waukesha Police Department, said Wednesday during a news conference.
The system transmits audio and visual alerts throughout the fire stations over the radio channel.
“The software did not alert the first stations as designed,” Thompson said.
Once notified, the fire stations had to be alerted manually by the City of Waukesha Communications Center.
The fire department arrived on scene 10 minutes and 47 seconds from the time the first call was received at the city of Waukesha Dispatch Center. Once the fire department tones were manually activated, units were on scene in 5 minutes and 8 seconds.
Within three minutes and 22 seconds, police officers were on scene and assisted with the evacuation of two people trapped in a second floor apartment, Thompson said.
The two people jumped to officers outside.
“We are comprehensively exploring every aspect of the response to this tragedy in detail from the time the call was taken until all the responding units were on scene,” Thompson said.
Thompson added they are doing everything in their power to determine the cause of the delays to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
The Waukesha Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 1:25 a.m. by the Waukesha Fire Dispatch Center.
When fire and police units arrived on scene, there was a working fire on the first floor of a four-unit multi-family residence. According to the release, two residents had jumped out of second story windows prior to their arrival and were immediately aided by the Waukesha Police Department and fire personnel.
In total, five patients, three adult men and two adult women, were transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital, according to the release. No firefighters were injured. A 50-year-old man was announced to be deceased.
The fire was brought under control at 2:03 a.m. A female in her 20s remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, two men in their 20s also remain in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Four other residents were in the building at the time of the fire (two adults and two children) and they were not injured.
The cause of the fire is believed to be non-criminal.
‘We miss our parents’
On Wednesday, a woman set up a GoFundMe and identified a second death. The fundraiser has been set up by the daughter of two parents who resided in the Lambeth apartment.
Katrina McQuade said her father, Kevin McQuade, 50, and her mother, Kim McQuade, were residents of an apartment building on Lambeth Road.
“Unfortunately, my dad didn’t make it out of the fire, and my mom came out in critical condition and was taken by flight for life to St Mary’s Burn Hospital. We would later make the decision to let her go as well,” Katrina McQuade said in the GoFundMe.
Police Capt. Dan Baumann said they cannot confirm a second death until they receive confirmation from the medical examiner's office. The police department is working on a manner or cause of death for a potential second victim at this time.
The couple didn’t have life nor renter’s insurance and funeral costs are coming out of their children’s pockets.
“We would appreciate any help we can get in this trying time. We miss our parents,” she said.
Katrina McQuade declined a request by The Freeman for an interview.
The fundraiser can be found at: https://bit.ly/375XKn1.