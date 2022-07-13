MUKWONAGO — The village of Mukwonago is asking for help in identifying two suspicious men after an incident on Monday at Indianhead Beach located at 820 Main St. According to police, a mother with five children were underneath the picnic shelter. She left for one minute to take the youngest child to the nearby restroom.
Upon emerging from the restroom, she observed the oldest of the children, a 10-year-old boy, walking away from the picnic shelter towards the pedestrian bridge with a white man in his 20s.
“When she called out for them to stop, the older man stated to her that he had asked the child to assist him in making a YouTube video and if that was okay. She stated that it was not and had the child return for a lecture on stranger danger,” police said.
The mother told police she was at the park for two hours prior to the incident and didn’t remember noticing the man before.
She said that the man in his 20s left with an older male in his 50s in a dark gray Prius-style vehicle with unknown registration although it was possibly a veteran-style plate.
The first man is described as in his 20s, white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, 2-3 inch dark brown wavy hair, wearing shorts and a t-shirt. The second male is described as in his 50s, white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, shaved bald head, wearing shorts and a t-shirt.
If you have any information regarding this incident or see anything suspicious in the area, call for an emergency: 911 or non-emergency 262-363-6435.