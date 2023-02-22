Conrad Farner is new Arrowhead superintendent

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha native has been selected as the next superintendent of the Arrowhead Union High School District.
The Board of Education announced Conrad Farner as the next superintendent. He was selected out of a pool of 13 applicants. Farner will begin Aug. 1, which will coincide with the retirement of current Superintendent Laura Myrah.
The process of selecting Farner included the district holding a superintendent search focus group, which had stakeholders such as parents, staff and students. They looked at the district’s successes and what they hoped for the future of the superintendent. Committees of staff, parents, community leaders, administrators interviewed top candidates from the pool of 13.
Farner was chosen due to his impressive experience in education and skills in recruiting and retaining teachers, according to the district.
Board President Kim Schubert said: “The Arrowhead School Board is privileged to welcome Mr. Conrad Farner in his leadership role within the Arrowhead community. His passion for student success is evident in his history of collaborative relationship-building, establishment of respectful culture and high expectations for student achievement. The unanimous Board decision speaks to our confidence in Mr. Farner’s ability to immediately and effectively provide educational leadership and promote even greater student success at Arrowhead High School.”
Farner has been director of human resources for the Cedarburg School District for the past decade. His experience has also included working as superintendent and human resources director in the Greenfield School District. He started his educational career as a middle school teacher in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District and also worked as a middle school principal and director of technology & assessment. Earlier in his career, he was a football and basketball coach.
South graduate
Farner is a Waukesha native who graduated from Waukesha South High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from UW-La Crosse. He completed his educational doctorate (all but dissertation) at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
“I could not be more excited to be joining the Arrowhead team. Having admired so much about the school and community for so many years, there was no way I was not going to pursue the opportunity. The incredibly warm and welcoming environment created and maintained throughout the hiring process further speaks to the quality of the Arrowhead High School organization. The students, teachers, administrators, parents and board members truly made it feel like I was more than just a guest. I look forward to providing collaborative leadership and service as we tackle the challenges facing public schools. The goal is to continue doing the amazing things that are happening, while also striving to do even greater things ... with the focus always being on helping our students prepare for their futures as leaders in this world. I am so appreciative to have this opportunity,” he said in a statement.
Myrah announced her retirement in December. She said in her resignation letter that politics infiltrating school districts led to her decision.
“Over the last year or so, extraneous influences have forced a drastic change upon the focus of my job,” Myrah said in her retirement letter. “Consequently, I struggle to find happiness and success within my educational leadership and work.”
Myrah wrote that she does not believe political agendas should have influence in classrooms.
Arrowhead High School said it looks forward to Farner coming to the district in August and “watching his leadership build on the strong foundation for success that defines AHS.”