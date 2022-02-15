WAUKESHA — Three candidates running as a block of conservatives took the top votes in the Waukesha School Board primary election Tuesday night, according to preliminary results.
Newcomers Karrie Kozlowski, Mark Borowski and Marquell Moorer garnered the top three votes in an eight-person primary for three open seats on the board.
The three candidates will face off against two of the three incumbents seeking re-election — William Baumgart and Greg Deets — in the spring general election in April. Candidate Sarah Harrison is also advancing.
Incumbent Amanda Roddy lost her bid for re-election, placing No. 7. Newcomer Jaymz Touchstone, who was the last-place finisher, also will not advance.
This is the first time in years the Waukesha School Board candidate pool garnered a larger enough showing to require a primary.
Candidates have been debating over a number of hot-button issues in the race, including parents’ roles in education decisions, race-related instruction in classrooms, COVID-19 protocols and school finance.
Results from Tuesday’s primary are unofficial until canvassed.
|Karrie A. Kozlowski
|5,408
|17.3%
|Mark Borowski
|5,102
|16.3%
|Marquell Moorer
|4,912
|15.7%
|Greg Deets (I)
|4,204
|13.4%
|William A. Baumgart (I)
|3,853
|12.3%
|Sarah Harrison
|3,612
|11.5%
|Amanda Medina Roddy
|3,470
|11.1%
|Jaymz Touchstone
|701
|2.2%
|Write-in:
|31
|0.1%
|Total votes
|31,293
Candidates in bold are moving on to the general election.
57 of 57 Units reported: 100%