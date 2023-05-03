WAUKESHA — By a unanimous 13-0 vote the Common Council on Tuesday disallowed two claims made by two Waukesha property owners against an ordinance designed to restrict owning chickens on city property.
The challenges were filed by Amy Manthey and Stephen Green. The chicken ordinance passed by the council March 7 limits residents to four chickens per residence.
In a letter from each of their attorneys to the city of Waukesha, Manthey and Green state they intend to challenge the ordinance on the grounds that it lacks a reasonable basis and is arbitrary, is unreasonable and is unlawful zoning. They also say the ordinance bears no substantial relation to public health safety, morals or general welfare, destroys a vested property right and violates the United States and Wisconsin constitutions.
“I strongly urge you to reconsider your position in fighting my challenge (of the chicken ordinance),” Manthey said. “I will take this to the Supreme Court. Are you willing to waste taxpayer money to fight this to that level? I am.”
City Attorney Brian Running said he recommended disallowance of the two claims so that lawsuits that have been filed may proceed.
“The notices of claim that were filed by the lawyers for Ms. Manthey and Mr. Green are a procedural prerequisite to filing a lawsuit. No lawsuits have been filed yet,” Running told The Freeman.
According to Running, the main points of the ordinance are “to limit the number of chickens that can be kept, to prohibit the keeping of roosters, and to place some requirements on the keeping of chickens with regard to cleaning up, manure removal, making sure feed is not left open so rats and other vermin can get into it, and to require an enclosure so the chickens are not just running free.”
Green said he is challenging the ordinance because it amounts to people being forced to kill their pets.
“Today it’s chickens, tomorrow it might be dogs or cats,” Green said. “I think it is poorly worded. It wasn’t thought out well. Nothing in the ordinance has any basis in understanding chickens.”
Manthey is also seeking to have her chicken situation, and those of other residents, “grandfathered” or allowed to remain as they are now.
“I don’t care about your personal thoughts, personal feelings,” Manthey said. “All you have to do is say “They're immune. Let them be.”
Great Lakes water supply transition
Dan Duchniak, general manager of Waukesha Water Utility updated the council regarding the late August/early September city’s Great Lakes water supply transition.
“We don’t know the exact dates of the transition as of now,” Duchniak said. “We want to continue to provide quality drinking water during this transition.”
Duchniak said the transition should take from one to four weeks to complete but the first five days of the transition are the critical days.
“After five days the majority of the water system will have Great Lakes water,” Duchniak said. “It might take a while to get the water to the quality where we are happy with it.”
The system must be operational by Sept. 1, 2023. According to state officials if the city is noncompliant it could result in fines of up to $5,000 per well per day.