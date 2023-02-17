WAUKESHA COUNTY — The County Executive Committee will consider an ordinance banning e-cigarettes and vaping products anywhere tobacco smoking is prohibited, county documents show, and broadens the county’s ongoing fight against fentanyl poisoning, according to County Board Chairman Paul Decker.
“This (ordinance) fits well, as far as I’m concerned, because of what we’re seeing in terms of vapes regarding them being used with potentially dangerous substances as well,” Decker said. “Part of it is making sure our campus is consistent and the other thing is that every month, we’re dealing with challenges because of fentanyl and other substances. Vaping is part of that conversation as well.”
Currently, smoking tobacco is prohibited in Waukesha County buildings and sections of county parks, due to an ordinance passed in 1990. Further, the state passed the Smoke Free Air law in 2009, which guaranteed everyone the right to breathe clean air in all workplaces, county documents say.
“At the time of these actions e-cigarettes did not exist and they are not expressly included in the county’s smoke free environment policy,” county documents say. “Numerous studies have demonstrated e-cigarettes contain unsafe levels of nicotine, chemicals and heavy metals.”
This ordinance, which was brought forth by Supervisor Peter Wolff and will be considered by the committee on Monday, will amend the county code to include these devices. This ordinance would only apply to county-owned property, according to Decker.
“It seems like if there’s any fine line, people will violate it,” Decker said.
In particular, county code considers all buildings and facilities under county control smoke-free environments. Further, smoking within 40 feet of the entrance to a building on county grounds is prohibited, with some exceptions such as designated smoking areas.
“Prohibiting the use of e-cigarettes in workplaces and communal venues will increase public health and ensure that vulnerable populations are not subject to harmful or unwanted pollutants,” county documents say. The Executive Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Monday in room 130 of the Waukesha County Administration Center, 515 W. Moreland Blvd. The following Monday, the County Board could review the ordinance, Decker said, adding that he is not anticipating much pushback.
The committee will also discuss and consider ordinances to increase expenditures on a project replacing the airport terminal, roof and parking lot expansion, according to the meeting agenda.