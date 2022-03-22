County DA Opper to retire in 2024

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told The Freeman she will not seek re-election when her term is up in 2024.
“I will be retiring at the end of my term which is at the end of 2024. 33 years is enough! Lol,” Opper said in an email.
Opper said her age, which she didn’t disclose, played into her decision.
“It’s been a good long career and I need to move on and enjoy some retirement years,” she said.
She doesn’t have any post-retirement plans since it is two years away. She hasn’t had any time to reflect on her achievements in her long career. What she is grateful for is the ability to help crime victims and give them closure and answers in some cases, she said.
A challenge for Opper as DA has been a lack of resources. Opper said the amount of attorneys assigned to the DA’s office has not changed significantly or kept on pace with the population growth in the county.
She added as state employees, the wages make it hard to recruit good candidates. Opper said it is a shame that the people the office does have work for such minimal pay for such an important job.
What she has a passion for is making people feel heard.
“The highlight is making people feel safe and making them feel like their case matters,” Opper said.
She added it continues to be rewarding working closely with law enforcement on cases and keeping the community safe. Opper served as the county’s acting district attorney after former DA Brad Schimel was elected Wisconsin attorney general in 2015. His attorney general term lasted until 2019. She was officially appointed to the position full-time by former Gov. Scott Walker a month later.
Opper, a Town of Delafield resident who has spent more than 20 years in the district attorney’s office, was promoted from assistant to deputy district attorney. She was selected over Delafield Town Chairman Paul Kanter, an assistant U.S. attorney with approximately 30 years’ experience as a criminal prosecutor.
Schimel endorsed Opper as his replacement, calling her a “shining star.”
Opper was re-elected as Waukesha County DA in 2016 and 2020.
The DA still has two years in office and her practical goal is to make the office paperless.
“My ultimate goal is to leave the office in good standing with a lot of good people and ready for the next person to step in and take it over,” Opper said.