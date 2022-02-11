WAUKESHA — A Walworth County Circuit Court judge denied a motion to dismiss the five felony charges of false swearing-government setting and two charges of election fraud-falsify nomination papers against former Waukesha Alderwoman and County Supervisor Kathleen Cummings Thursday morning. Cummings appeared before Walworth County Circuit Court Judge Phillip Koss at 11 a.m. Thursday, according to online court records, where her attorney, Donna Kuchler, argued to dismiss the charges against Cummings.
According to online court records, arguments were made by Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld, who is representing the state in the case. According to court records, Wiedenfeld argued that the case is for a jury to decide.
According to online records, the court also believes the matter related to Cummings’ residency needs to be determined by a jury and the motion to dismiss was denied.
Cummings will appear before a Waukesha County Court commissioner at 9:15 a.m. today for a preliminary hearing.
Kuchler told The Freeman Thursday that she has no comment at this time.
A recent filing in the case, “Exhibit A,” was also filed as evidence by Kuchler with the Defendant’s Brief in Support of Motion to Dismiss. The exhibit is a Freeman article written by former reporter Sarah Pryor dated July 24, 2014, that ran on the front page of the paper. The story is headlined “Cummings: ‘I’m never home’; Official has two homes, might turn one into group home.”
In the story, Cummings addresses the topic of her residency, described in the article as a “topic of discussion in some circles for years.” The article also says: “All Cummings’ election forms list 1325 Roberta Ave. as her residence, but Cummings said she is hardly ever there aside from sleeping there at night. She spends most of her time at a house on Downing Drive, taking care of her 28-year-old autistic son Joseph.”
The story dives deeper into the topic of residency — with the question posed to the Government Accountability Board’s Elections Division administrator — who at that time said residency is a complicated issue that boils down to two qualifications: physical location and intent.
Background
On Nov. 9, the seven felony charges were filed against Cummings related to allegedly lying about her residency and not residing in one of her elected districts.
Cummings resigned from her elected positions Nov. 7.
A detective reviewed documents that showed Cummings was allegedly residing at a house on Downing Drive, located in District 10 in Waukesha, rather than a house on Roberta Avenue, which is in District 9, the district where she was elected as an alderwoman. The addresses are approximately less than half a mile away from each other.
According to the criminal complaint, the investigation stemmed from when a detective reviewed documents provided by City Administrator Kevin Lahner regarding Cummings’ residency. A city memo also was issued to the Common Council outlining residency requirements, which Cummings did not allegedly seek clarification on.
Arguments
In a motion to dismiss filed Nov. 18 by Kuchler, Kuchler argues that under Wisconsin state statutes, election fraud requires that the defendant made a false statement in a nomination paper and did not believe the statement to be true when made.
“There is no factual information within the four corners of the complaint alleging that Mrs. Cummings did not believe she lived at (the Roberta Avenue address),” the filing argues.
The filing also argues that although the complaint alleges that there was less water and electric usage at the Roberta property than the Downing property from 2012 through 2021, it doesn’t allege that there was no usage at the Roberta Avenue property.
In the Defendant’s Supplemental Brief in Support of Her Motion to Dismiss the Defective Complaint filed Dec. 28, the defense again argues that the allegations fail to rise to the level of probable cause that Cummings committed any of the offenses, including stating that the complaint “relies on unreliable hearsay statements.” It also argues that Cummings’ husband owns two houses and she spends the majority of her time caring for her disabled son at the Downing Drive house.
The filing also argues that although the city issued a memo outlining residency requirements, Cummings did not open or read the memo sent in late 2020, which was sent nearly one year after the latest alleged offense date.
However, the state laid out their arguments against the motion to dismiss filed Dec. 6, stating the criminal complaint “more than meets the standards of sufficiency.”
According to the filing, the state is arguing that the complaint alleges sufficient facts that support a finding that during the charged period, Cummings failed to reside in District 9 as Cummings attested she did.
According to the filing, facts in the complaint “clearly establish” that Cummings was told of the residency requirements of her elected position and that a reasonable person would conclude that although the defendant still owned the Roberta Street residence, she was no longer living in that home. Evidence, the state argues, is given by neighbors of Cummings, by a postal worker and through electrical and water billing records in the criminal complaint.
Editor's note: This story ran on the front page of the July 24, 2014 Freeman. It is “Exhibit A” in a case involving former Waukesha Alderwoman and County Supervisor Kathleen Cummings.
Cummings: ‘I’m never home’
Official has two homes; might turn one into group home
By Sarah Pryor - Freeman Staff
WAUKESHA — Waukesha Alderwoman and County Board Supervisor Kathleen Cummings’ residency has been a topic of discussion in some circles for years, and three weeks before an election that could place her in the 97th Assembly District seat, she addressed the rumors head on.
“We are fortunate to own two homes because we have a son with autism who requires ever-vigilant care,” Cummings said. “We’re planning for his future, which could possibly include turning one of the homes into a community based residential facility.”
All Cummings’ election forms list 1325 E. Roberta Ave. as her residence, but Cummings said she is hardly ever there aside from sleeping there at night. She spends most of her time at a house on Downing Drive, taking care of her 28-year-old autistic son Joseph.
“I’m never home,” Cummings said, explaining that she spends her days caring for Joe and her evenings at city and county meetings or talking with constituents.
Both homes are within her district for the County Board and the 97th Assembly race, but the Downing Drive home is outside her aldermanic district, she said.
She said only one constituent has ever brought up the issue to her face, but she’s aware people have been “talking about it amongst themselves.”
She doesn’t consider it an issue because she says the Roberta Avenue house is her home because it’s where she sleeps at night.
Does that mean she technically resides there? The Government Accountability Board’s Elections Division Administrator Mike Haas said residency is a complicated issue, but an attorney general’s opinion boils it down to two qualifications: physical location and intent.
“Where does the person intend for their residency to be for voting purposes? If they’re away from home, where do they consider their permanent residence to be? There are all kinds of different variations on this questions — like if they’re away from home on a longterm work assignment ... they (may) still consider their residence to be their residence,” Haas said. “There are people who have been living overseas for years but they still consider Waukesha to be their home.”
Cummings said every family with a special-needs child has to figure out their own plan, and her family has one that works for them.
She isn’t sure which home she’d consider for a group home in the future, and it’s just one option her family is considering.
“My situation is similar to many women who have positions outside the home and they work 10, 14 and 16 hours a day or they’re traveling,” Cummings said. “My job is my family. I’m running on family values and I put my family first.”