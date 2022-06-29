WAUKESHA — Three experts have been appointed to evaluate the man accused of driving a vehicle through crowds of people at the Waukesha Christmas Parade to determine if a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect is appropriate.
Darrell Brooks is charged with 83 criminal counts for his alleged actions, including six counts of homicide by the use of a motor vehicle with a controlled substance, six counts of homicide using a dangerous weapon, six counts of hit-and-run causing death and dozens of counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as two counts of misdemeanor battery. He is being held on a $5 million bond ahead of a month-long trial currently scheduled for October.
Appointed evaluators
At a June 20 hearing, Brooks’ defense attorney, Jeremy Perri, announced that Brooks is seeking to change his plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Brooks’ attorneys Anna Kees and Jeremy Perri filed a motion to clarify the state’s retainer agreement with Dr. Deborah Collins, who had originally been selected to evaluate Brooks. According to a June 23 letter, Collins said Brooks declined to meet with her, indicating he wanted the opportunity to speak with his defense counsel.
At the Tuesday hearing before Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow, Brooks’ attorneys confirmed that Brooks will comply with an evaluation ordered by the court.
District Attorney Susan Opper said that the state did have an informal agreement to retain Collins if an NGI was entered, but not with any form of compensation.
Dorow ordered that Collins is disqualified from being a court appointed evaluator in the case, to “err on the side of caution,” under state statutes, and Dr. Christopher Tyre and Dr. John Pankiewicz were appointed, among Dr. Melissa Westendorf, as examiners.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 25.
