HARTLAND — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train returns after a three year hiatus this season on its first cross-continent tour. Due to the pandemic virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
Waukesha County residents can see the train on the following dates:
- Hartland, 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9
- Oconomowoc, 6:40 p.m., Dec. 9
"I'm grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving."
Live music is held during the CP Holiday Train experience. This year's performers will include Alan Doyle, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter and Lindsay Ell, to name a few. Details about this year's artists and which performers will play which shows are available at cpr.ca/holidaytrain.
Holiday Train shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they're able. Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event.
Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it's raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.