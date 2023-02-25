WAUKESHA — Brooklyn Gridley’s life was cut tragically short in a traffic crash last weekend, but the light inside her continues to shine for those who knew her in many places around the country.
Gridley, 19, died after a head-on collision on Highway 16 near Highway 83 when she was hit by a 47-year-old Sullivan woman driving the wrong way Saturday, Chenequa police said last weekend.
Her mother, Niki Jones, said she can’t discuss much about the ongoing investigation, but said Jones was alone in the car, driving from her paternal grandmother’s home where she lived in Dousman, to hang out with friends.
“She loved life. She had this beautiful joy and happiness about her. She was a singer, dancer, actor, painter, played music. She loved life. Animals, she had so many friends, so much family, the list could go on and on. She was a living person, beautiful inside and outside,” Jones said. “She was very, very well loved. There was pretty much no one who disliked her. She just had that funny personality people were drawn to. She was just so kind. She just was the kindest person you’ve ever met. ... You spend two minutes with her and you’re happy.”
That kindness extended to things such as personalized notes Gridley sent to older people in her family’s Jehovah’s Witness congregations to help them through the pandemic, and helping to build worship halls, with her next project slated to be in Mequon, Jones said.
Gridley spent much of her school years in Port Washington before moving her junior year to Nevada, where her mother and stepfather live. She moved back to Wisconsin about 18 months ago, and was working at Starbucks, loving that job, and also teaching Bible lessons.
Gridley, her mother said, had a tremendous sense of humor, doing things to help people around her laugh, such as taking a break while playing a game to stand up and belt out an impromptu song. She collected and played ukuleles, and wasn’t shy about performing for family and friends and various functions.
“That was a big piece of her. She loved to share the happiness that comes from live performance. She loved to sing and play ukulele for people because it made her happy,” Jones said. “She just was a delight. She was mature and responsible. But she kept her childlike innocence, meaning she didn’t think too highly of herself and she could just have fun.”
Jones lives in Elko, Nevada, where Gridley also has an 8-month old brother, Finneas. Jones said she’s saved all of the videos and materials of Gridley’s activities over the years, and her little brother will definitely grow up knowing who his late sister was.
Gridley’s father, Billy, lives in Boston, where he has a wife, Jennifer, and Gridley’s other brother, Charlie. Once they got the news of the crash, Jones said, she and her husband, Seth Jones, flew to Wisconsin, arriving Sunday morning. Her father, Billy, also rushed in from the Boston area. They spent about eight hours at a hospital by her side before Gridley passed early Monday morning due to her injuries. But her mother said both parents were grateful for even that tiny bit of time to gather and pray together.
She recalled the last words she said to her daughter on a visit here last fall.
“One of her coined phrases was ‘Make the choices.’ She’s say it to her friends, ‘Bye, I love you, make the choices. That came to be how we said goodbye to each other and that was probably the last thing I said to her. ... “That’s just how she thought, just being responsible with her life,” Jones said.
Jones said her daughter was “all about safety,” a very safe driver. “She’s very like by the book and rules and she wouldn’t ever want to put somebody else’s life in jeopardy. I know for her it’d be important for everyone to just be safe when they get behind the wheel.”
Jones said the news of Gridley’s passing is affecting not only her friends here, but also in Port Washington, Jones’ home city in Elko, Nevada, and family and friends in Manchester, New Hampshire, where she was born. They are expecting more than 1,000 people to attend Gridley’s funeral either in person or via the internet when it is held March 4 at the Oconomowoc Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, with visitation at 12:30 p.m. and a service at 2 p.m.
Jones said the family is lifted by the community response, from the police and fire crews taking a personal interest in this tragedy, to the offers of meals and support from the community, where it seemed word traveled fast about the loss of a young life and everyone, it seemed, knew Brooklyn or were affected by her passing.
“Just the outpouring is there, the community is supporting and helpful and has embraced being there for us,” Jones said.
She said she and her exhusband understand the legal process will eventually hold someone accountable, but they are not vengeful people, looking to make another person’s life horrible. “Brooklyn wouldn’t want us to have a bad attitude or spite or hate in our hearts. And we don’t have it. ... That’s not who we are. That’s not who Brooklyn was. ...
“We have a very strong hope for the future of having her back, having her resurrected on earth so that comforts us. We’re celebrating her life. She was a beautiful life. She was a beautiful human. We’re trying to focus on the positives and not the negatives,” Jones said.
“I’m celebrating a life with the daughter I had for 19 years without any regrets. I cherish every single moment I had with her. She was beautiful. She had an amazing life. And that’s what she would want me to focus on.”