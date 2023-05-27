WAUKESHA — On May 21, a group of 29 nursing students crossed the stage and collected their Bachelor of Science degrees at UWM at Waukesha. These young health care workers had the honor of being the Waukesha campus’s first graduating class of the four-year nursing program.
Dr. Kim Litwack, dean of the UWM College of Nursing, is proud to say that every single one of those 29 graduates either has a job or a job offer pending, and many of them will stay local.
“We know that greater than 90 percent of our graduates remain in the state, becoming the health care work force that we need. The majority stay in the area in which they live,” she said. “It’s significant because I know these students will meet the health care needs of Waukesha County and surrounding counties, and that’s mission critical.”
The graduates were first admitted into the program as juniors in the fall of 2021, having already completed two years of their undergraduate education at UWM at Waukesha. Nursing is the first four-year bachelor’s degree program to be introduced to the Waukesha campus. According to Litwack, it was created to provide an affordable, public education option for completing a bachelor’s degree in the nursing field.
“There are students out in the Waukesha and west of Milwaukee region who want to go to nursing school who do not necessarily want to come into Milwaukee,” she said. “[They] prefer a smaller school and/or prefer the opportunity to get their education without the expense of moving into the city to rent an apartment and be away from home.”
Litwack encourages those who are curious about the health care field to look into nursing. “It’s a wonderful career for students to consider because of the impact they can make and the job opportunities they will have,” she said.
According to Litwack, in the fall of 2022, U.S. News & World Report ranked the UWM College of Nursing as 36 out of over 600 schools across the country. This ranking is a testament to the quality of education students receive at the university.
“Our graduates are in demand and are well respected by our hospital care partners,” she said. “We know that patient outcomes are greater with baccalaureate- prepared nurses.”
Litwack appreciates the local support for the program and the hardworking students who participated in it. “The Waukesha community has been incredibly welcoming to not only UWM, but the UWM nursing program and we thank them for that,” she said. “[Our students] come in excited about becoming caregivers because many of them want to help someone. They graduate being able to do that as strong practitioners.”
Looking ahead, the UWM at Waukesha four-year nursing program will admit 32 students each year. If demand for the program increases, the university will adjust the program to accommodate additional students.
“If we start to see a significant increase in student interest, we will certainly look to expand the program,” Litwack said. UWM at Waukesha is also collaborating with hospital partners in the area for increased clinical education sites and will continue to add to its health care degree offerings.
For more information about UWM at Waukesha’s four-year nursing program, visit uwm.edu/generalstudies/academics/bs-nursing.