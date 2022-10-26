Brooks guilty on all 76 counts - 01
District Attorney Sue Opper spoke after the jury convicted suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. of all 76 counts against him Wednesday morning following a trial that lasted more than three weeks.
 Brian Huber/Freeman Staff

WAUKESHA — District Attorney Sue Opper said Wednesday afternoon the prosecutors and investigators drew inspiration from the people they serve as they investigated and brought the case against Darrell Brooks, Jr., who was convicted today of all 76 counts against him.

"Once that car went through and everybody had that initial (shock), the way the citizens of this community punched in. There is no other word for it. The nurses, the doctors, the EMTs, the paramedics, anybody who knew anything about how to apply a Band-Aid walked into that street and treated those people. So that was another source of strength for us, right. If they could do that we can get through this.”

During a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, victims expressed gratitude to the investigators and prosecutors for the work they have done bringing Brooks to justice.

Tyler Pudleiner, injured as Brooks drove his mother's SUV through the Waukesha South Marching Band unit, thanked the authorities for their work, particularly the first responders. “I am thankful for all their support along the way and getting us to this day,” he said. “It’s been a difficult day. I know this will give us healing. This is another step forward in this process. We’ve been resilient all the way through. One of the things I’ve said so much throughout this is we’re stronger than him and its’ been proven today.”

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a subscription: Click here

Brooks guilty on all 76 counts - 02

A container holding the ashes of Virginia 'Ginny' E. Sorenson, one of the Dancing Grannies killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, sits on the ledge between the gallery and the courtroom as the verdict is read during Darrell Brooks trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Marshall Sorenson, son of victim Virginia Sorenson, said, “We’ve been praying for this day a long time. This morning my 5-year-old daughter came up to me and handed me this necklace with my mom’s ashes in it and she told me to take my mom with us to (court). So she was with us today. I just want to thank everyone for what they did today. One last thing, my mom always used to tell us when we were kids in our family that she always said ‘Angels watch over you guys.’ So I just want to say angels watch over you guys and turn on those blue lights tonight.

For our continuing coverage of the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, see the print edition of The Freeman. Subscribe here: https://gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe