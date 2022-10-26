WAUKESHA — District Attorney Sue Opper said Wednesday afternoon the prosecutors and investigators drew inspiration from the people they serve as they investigated and brought the case against Darrell Brooks, Jr., who was convicted today of all 76 counts against him.
"Once that car went through and everybody had that initial (shock), the way the citizens of this community punched in. There is no other word for it. The nurses, the doctors, the EMTs, the paramedics, anybody who knew anything about how to apply a Band-Aid walked into that street and treated those people. So that was another source of strength for us, right. If they could do that we can get through this.”
During a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, victims expressed gratitude to the investigators and prosecutors for the work they have done bringing Brooks to justice.
Tyler Pudleiner, injured as Brooks drove his mother's SUV through the Waukesha South Marching Band unit, thanked the authorities for their work, particularly the first responders. “I am thankful for all their support along the way and getting us to this day,” he said. “It’s been a difficult day. I know this will give us healing. This is another step forward in this process. We’ve been resilient all the way through. One of the things I’ve said so much throughout this is we’re stronger than him and its’ been proven today.”
