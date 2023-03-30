‘Dancing Chuck’ Franzke, veteran and Waukesha resident, dies

WAUKESHA — A few months after his 100th birthday, Waukesha’s “Dancing Chuck”, WWII Navy Pilot, died on Wednesday. Chuck Franzke became an internet sensation after his dance moves were recorded and put online.
Franzke served as a torpedo bomber pilot in the South Pacific in WWII, flying the Grumann TBF Avenger off of the USS Saginaw Bay aircraft carrier in 1945.
“He was very proud that got through the Navy Air Corps, because it was rough,” his wife Beverly said.
Franzke became an ambassador for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight after taking his Honor Flight in 2010. “Chuck was overwhelmed (with his Honor Flight)” Bev said. "When he came back from the Honor Flight he was so happy that he danced right by us!”
Chuck Franzke, the dancing World War II veteran who lives in Waukesha, became an internet sensation in April for a video the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight captured of him getting down on his front porch to Justin Timberlake’s "Can’t Stop the Feeling."
The video has been shared by news outlets throughout the country and world, including "Good Morning America,” Billboard.com and the video introduction to the 2020 NFL Draft. Justin Timberlake also took to Twitter and tweeted about the video, later stating he would like to meet Franzke.
“Chuck’s zest for living and outgoing personality gave so many people worldwide a reason to smile during dark times,” said Karyn Roelke of Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. “He continued to share his joyful optimism until the very end of his life.
Franzke is survived by his wife of 78 years, Bev, and by two children, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He also leaves behind a great enthusiasm for life and words of wisdom that will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. “The best way to have friends is to be one,” Franzke commented often. “Love gets you to the altar; but trust and respect get you through the next 78 years.”
Funeral arrangements are pending. Donations in his memory are requested for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org.
The family asks for privacy at this time.