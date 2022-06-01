ELM GROVE — The Dancing Grannies of Milwaukee made their triumphant return to Elm Grove on Memorial Day but it may be a while longer before they return to the city of Waukesha. The golden girls danced to the song “We Are Family,” which solidified the strong bonds of the group. A few signs were noticed expressing love for the ladies.
“The Elm Grove crowd is always engaged with cheering and clapping. People were dancing on the sides. It was a great warm welcome,” Jan Kwiatkowski, one of the leaders of the Dancing Grannies, said.
It was the first time the Grannies had an official performance in the county since the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy on Nov. 21 that resulted in six deaths and more than 60 injuries.
Four of the six people who died in the tragedy were associated with the Dancing Grannies. Members Tammy Durand, Leanne Owens and Virginia Sorenson died, as did Wilhelm “Bill” Hospel, who was the spouse of one of the members and volunteered in the parade.
The car leading the Grannies in Elm Grove had a sign with each of the names listed.
Kwiatkowski said the group felt comfortable with the extra police and other protocols in place during the parade.
“We felt safe being there,” she said. The group has been invited to dance in the Waukesha Christmas Parade this November.
“We are going to discuss it but there may be a possibility we are doing the Macy’s [Thanksgiving Day] Parade. We were invited to apply but won’t know until August,” Kwiatkowski said.
They were also invited to the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. A fundraiser for a trip to that parade and Macy’s will be announced on their Facebook page.
Some of the Dancing Grannies don’t feel comfortable yet returning to Waukesha, given what happened.
“Maybe it will be the people who are comfortable with it; we will talk about it,” Kwiatkowski said.
She added that the public’s continued support of the group means so much to them.
“There are certain times when it will almost bring us to tears that people do genuinely care. None of us can put into works what that means,” she said.
Grannies in training
The group is rethinking how they do things in the future.
There are currently 22 prospective members — known colloquially as “Grannies in training” — who have been attending and learning the troupe’s various routines. None has been officially selected as a full-fledged Granny yet.
Kwiatkowski added there is a big different between practicing in a rehearsal hall and dancing in a parade.
“We have six or seven who are testing it out to see how it is to be in a parade and if they are parade-ready,” Kwiatkowski said.
Currently the group is rethinking how to select Grannies moving forward and if auditions might be possible. It is an idea they are mulling over for next year.
“They (interested prospective Grannies) come to practice and we are teaching them the routines and as they are learning the routines and getting confident then they test out what it is like to be in a parade,” Kwiatkowski said.
In an average year, the Grannies get one or two interested people. “This year after the Waukesha tragedy, we had 60 inquiries. We had 30 show up to practice and eight self-selected out. We have never done this big of a number before,” she said.
Due to the increase in interest, the Grannies had to slow down and rethink what the next year will look like.
“We want to make sure people dance well and are a good fit for the group,” Kwiatkowski The Dancing Grannies began as an official group in the mid-1980s. The troupe typically performs in 25 to 30 parades annually, with the majority in Southeastern Wisconsin. Members do occasionally venture outside the region — and the state — as well.
To be a good Dancing Granny you must attend 75% of practices and parades. You have to do a lot of practicing on your own to learn the routine. The summer parade season is pretty heavy with all the different parades planned around the area.
Being a Dancing Granny is more than shaking a pom pom and doing a dance. Kwiatkowski said there is a ton of work that goes on behind the scenes. Each Granny takes on a leadership role such as being the treasurer, taking minutes, costume organization and other tasks.
“Being a part of the team is big. It’s not one of those ‘it’s all about me’ organizations. It’s about the group. Part of what we assess is are you a team player and looking out for the good of the group,” she said.
For more information on the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies visit https://www.facebook.com/Milwaukeedancingrannies.