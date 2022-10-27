WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks Jr., the man behind the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident, was convicted of all 76 charges against him Wednesday. The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies who haven’t commented much over the past year broke their silence with a statement on Thursday. The group members who were killed in the parade included Tamara Durand, 52; Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, and Wilhelm "Bill" Hospel, the husband of one of the members, who was 81.
“Justice has been served and the Grannies are grateful to ALL who supported seeing the legal process through this point. Sentencing is yet to come. Even with all of this....lives are still gone. Lives are forever changed. A guilty verdict will never fix or change that. Now, is the next stage of learning to live the pain of terrible and totally senseless loss.
"The next few months with parades will be hard, and will also be an active sign of resilience, of still living with deep and real trauma, as well as making choices to do what we need to do to heal individually and as a group. We will go on. Ultimately darkness will not overcome the light. We will grow and we will always be Grannie Strong! We ask that the privacy of individuals and the group be respected. We look forward to our busy holiday parade season, which begins on Nov 12. We will see you at the Waukesha Christmas parade on December 4th,” the statement said.
During the Brooks trial, Laura Thein, one of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies testified. She described Sorenson as the "glue" of the group, and at close to 20 years was its longest-tenured member. Owen, she said, led the teaching of routines to new members. Durand, she said, was a new member, excited to be marching in her first parade after practicing for it for months.
In August, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies honored and dedicated the DandiLion Daze/Muskego Fest parade to Sorenson.
Brooke and McKenzie Sorenson, who are Ginny Sorenson’s youngest granddaughters, carried a banner. The girl’s grandpa David Sorenson also wore blue and stood with his granddaughters. The necklaces the girls wore hold their Grammy Ginny Sorenson’s ashes in them. The shirts they wore say "Angels watch over you" at the bottom, which was something their Grammy always said.