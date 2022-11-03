WAUKESHA — The Destination Bar, 218 E. Main St., celebrated el Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) on Wednesday night.
The ofrenda is a type of altar with pictures, items and traditional flowers and sugar skulls to honor loved ones who have passed away.
People bring in a dish to pass, an offering and to show respect as everyone celebrates their late loved ones.
The Destination opened in January of 2020. Owner Destiny Ramos’ mother passed away in October of 2020. This is the third year Ramos has maintained this tradition in her honor.