WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Child Care Finder website contains a list of documented violations at the Lawrence School, which closed on Sept. 14 after a search warrant was conducted due to an accusation of child abuse.
Lead teacher Heather Miller was charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court as a result of the warrant after being accused of slamming an infant down in a crib and pushing him down into a mattress.
Miller, 48, was charged on Sept. 15 with one count of child abuse and one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Her cash bond was set at $6,000 and her mother posted bail on the same day. Her next court date is set for Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.
The DCF accompanied the Waukesha Police Department on Sept. 14 when they conducted the search warrant, according to Gina Paige, director of communications at the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
A list of violations was documented on Sept. 14 by the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families. This included a loaded firearm discovered on the premises, in an unlocked office and not in a locked box, and a bottle of prescription drugs in an unlocked office.
Other violations were documented during that search including a flooded basement creating unusable classrooms, the administrative team’s failure to report suspected child abuse and their failure to ensure the safety and welfare of the children in care, according to the Child Care Finder website.
“We did a summary suspension,” said Paige. This resulted in the immediate closure of the school for 72 hours providing time for an investigation.
Following their investigation, the DCF revoked the Lawrence School’s license to operate on Sept. 16.
“The licensee has 10 days to appeal to the Division of Hearings and Appeals. Given the revocation was with a summary suspension, they are not able to operate during the appeal process, should they choose to appeal,” said Paige.
59 violations
On Sept. 2, state licensers made an unannounced visit to the Lawrence School after the DCF received a complaint, according to Paige.
During the unannounced visit, a number of violations were found including infants and toddlers not being allowed to form and follow their own eating or sleep patterns, staff physically restraining infants and toddlers to prevent movement and force sleep, and staff having lack of documentation on file for a high school diploma, job orientation or physical examination.
Nineteen violations were documented on Sept. 2, and in total, the DCF documented 59 violations since January of 2020.
According to Paige, regulated child care is required to receive unannounced visits from state licensers at DCF. At those visits they look at various things that reflect the regulations that the providers need to comply with, and if they aren’t complying, the violations are documented.
“There’s no one size fits all approach,” said Paige. “It’s really not uncommon to see well-performing providers have a history of violations. It is just, what the severity of those violations are.”
The Freeman attempted to reach the owner of the Lawrence School but was unsuccessful.