TOWN OF DELAFIELD — A dead body was discovered by a construction crew shortly before 11 a.m. Friday morning, according to Lt. Nicholas Wenzel, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of N15W28300 Golf Rd. in the town of Delafield for a deceased person.
This incident is currently under investigation by the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the city of Waukesha Police Department, and Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office. No further information is available at this time.