WAUKESHA — A 34-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check early Tuesday, according to Lieutenant Nicholas Wenzel with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.
Correctional staff immediately began lifesaving efforts. Additional help was requested from on-site medical personnel as well as the Waukesha Fire Department.
Unfortunately, the lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead in the jail. The inmate was in custody since Jan. 16 on a probation hold through the Department of Corrections.
Wisconsin State Statue requires an outside agency to lead all investigations involving officer involved deaths.
“This in-custody death investigation does not fall under the statute; however, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was requested to complete the investigation in the interest of transparency as well as public trust,” Wenzel said.
No additional information is available at this time as the investigation is being conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.