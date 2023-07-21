TOWN OF DELAFIELD — A 28-year-old male domestic violence suspect fled from a residence on Highway C on a UTV and entered a wooded area near Lapham Peak on Saturday shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The Wisconsin DNR and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department searched the area using drones and K9 units; however, the male suspect was not found in the park, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

During the incident, performing arts theater SummerStage of Delafield posted on their Facebook page regarding the investigation: "Tonight’s (July 15) performance of The Miracle Worker has been canceled due to Lapham Peak being closed for an ongoing police investigation."

The suspect was later found taken into custody at a relative’s residence in Waushara County, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. Custody of the suspect was turned over to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s department and he was transported at 7 a.m. Sunday back to Waukesha County.

The suspect was held on charges of substantial battery, strangulation, disorderly conduct, theft, operating without owner consent and misdemeanor bail jumping.