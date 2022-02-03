DELAFIELD — The Delafield Police Department is reporting a 54-year-old Delafield man was arrested in connection to an explosion in a wooded area near Palmer and Easy Streets just before 5 p.m. yesterday.
Delafield Police Department Capt. Bob Hagen said the "modified explosive device" was not intended to harm people or property. There is no threat to the public, Hagen said.
The explosion occurred in a wooded area near an apartment complex where the man lives, police said.
A Hartland officer was on routine patrol, Hagen said, when he heard and felt the explosion nearby. Authorities converged on the area and shortly came into contact with the 54-year-old man. He was then taken into custody, Hagen said.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
The man was known to Delafield police for minor incidents.
"We've had some ... violations with him, but nothing with any kind of violent contact or arrest situations," Hagen said.
Police said a search of the man's residence produced additional explosive devices. Neighbors were moved to safety while authorities secured the explosives, according to police. Multiple agencies responded to the incident.