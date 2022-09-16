DELAFIELD — The Delafield Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday regarding questions and posts on social media about an alleged attempted abduction in the Golf Road area.
Police said they had not received any reports of the incident and were asking anyone with pertinent information to call the dispatch center at 262-446--5070.
They directed people to call 262-646-6240 if anyone wants to know if a claim is valid.
“We are happy to verify information if we can,” said police on Facebook. “Social media is a great tool to spread awareness, but we encourage people to contact us with reports of criminal and suspicious behavior.”