OCONOMOWOC — Since the dog days of the pandemic, parents have been eager to get their youngsters into summer camp programs. Now the organizations that offer the programs are seeing increased interest and enrollment.
Keri Rush is youth development director at the YMCA at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc, and this is her 11th summer with the camp program.
“I have never seen enrollment trends or the amount of interest we have seen this year,” Rush said.
Rush added there is a high demand for child care and recreational services.
“For our programs there is a wait list but it is due to staffing shortages,” Rush said.
Over the years, the YMCA at Pabst Farms has been able to hire more people and continue providing more services.
“This year, it hasn’t been working that way,” Rush said.
Rush said the draw of the program is that campers go on field trips and have an abundant amount of time outside. Campers learn how to be good friends and have good sportsmanship in a safe space, she said.
Rush is unsure why there is an uptick in camp interest but believes there are more families with parents who are working.
“Or they don’t have the same access to resources such as a family member caring for the kids. The demand for child care is just higher,” she said.
ARCh (Association for the Rights of Citizens with handicaps), a nonprofit, offers summer camps for children and adults with disabilities in Menomonee Falls. After two years of virtual camp, ARCh is returning to in-person camp, but not without some difficulties.
Kristen Lindahl, ARCh’s assistant director of operations, said there is a wait list.
“We have a lot of campers who definitely want to come, a lot of people who are new who are interested in trying something new,” she said.
Lindahl said she has heard from clients who said they felt isolated the past two years.
“The demand to meet new friends and get outside and explore new opportunities is high,” she said.
After being virtual, ARCh is having an extremely difficult time finding qualified candidates to work as camp counselors.
“With our population, our staff is the key to success and if we do not have enough qualified candidates it directly impacts how many campers we can have attend camp. With summer only a few weeks away we know parents are eager to make their summer plans; we have to take it day by day as we continue to hire (slowly) camp counselors,” Lindahl said.
Why is there a demand?
Overall in the greater Waukesha County area, interest is high in summer camp programs.
“So far our enrollment is pretty robust. Families in the area are seeing there is a need for their children to be actively engaged this summer. The last couple of years have had an impact on children,” said Jenny Fremgen, association lead teacher & trainer with the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County.
She added the impact of the pandemic may have set back children’s academic learning and especially some of their social and emotional learning.
“Camp is the opportunity to address both of these things but in a fun and engaging way. In a way that doesn’t mean worksheets and homework,” Fremgen said.
The YMCA of Greater Waukesha County includes Mukwonago, Menomonee Falls, Greenfield and Wauwatosa.
In the day camps through YMCA of Greater Waukesha County, campers get physical activity and interaction with nature since camps are based outdoors.
“There is a lot of interaction with nature and bringing in those science concepts in ways that are fun and hand on for them. Taking the learning outside of the classroom certainly makes a difference,” Fremgen said.
Community and friendship building also goes on during the day. She said there is mentorship as well, because many camp counselors are college students.
“They become big brother or big sister and mentors to our campers,” Fremgen said.
The pandemic caused businesses and schools to shut down which caused kids to be confined to their homes for a while. Fremgen noted that many schools had to revert to virtual learning during the pandemic.
“There is a need to increase the interaction we have and realizing another summer sitting at home alone may not be the best choice for kids,” she said.
Fremgen said the Y of Greater Waukesha County did hold summer camp during the pandemic, with the kids following mask mandates.
“We opened up in June 2020 and we saw how thankful the families were and it was almost like the children were craving it (summer camp),” she said.
Summer STEM camps
The UWM College of General Studies’ Washington County and Waukesha campuses offers offers summer STEM camps throughout the summer.
Holly Wehrhahn, director of continuing education and professional development for UWM College of General Studies, said their programs offer youths between the ages of 8 and 18 a chance to have fun and have hands-on learning as they are putting things together.
“When COVID hit, we hurt. We went virtual, the majority of our camps,” Wehrhahn said.
Enrollment declined during the throes of the pandemic, but she has noticed an upswing as COVID has eased.
“Every year we built back up. We are stronger this year than in 2019,” she said.
Like Fremgen, Wehrhahn said summer camps provide students with an outlet to learn and that is different from school.
“The students we serve are here because they want to be here. We have the students who are interested in technology and engineering. These are the students who are attracted to our camps,” Wehrhahn said.