WAUKESHA — Republican Cindi Duchow is running for re-election to the Wisconsin State Assembly to represent District 99 against Democrat Alec Dahms.
Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, The Freeman asked candidates the same list of questions.
Freeman: What achievement are you most proud of?
Dahms: I pride myself in not only being the youngest candidate to be officially nominated for the 99th Wisconsin Assembly District, but being officially nominated by voters and residents I have known my entire life in Hartland. It is a monumental accomplishment to be chosen by over 3,000 voters to be on the ballot to represent them this November.
Duchow: I am most proud that we were able to pass the constitutional amendment for bail reform through both the Assembly and the Senate this previous legislative session. I authored this resolution to allow judges to look at the criminal history, as well as the seriousness of offense, when looking at setting bail for violent offenders. Most importantly, this amendment allows judges to use their discretion when setting bail to better protect and maintain the safety of our communities.
Freeman: What will you do to enhance the business climate in Wisconsin?
Dahms: As the son of two Wisconsin small business owners, I have learned how vital it is to ensure small businesses can thrive in our communities. I will support legislation that creates a centralized information center where future small business owners can find information and opportunities to open small businesses easier. I will also introduce legislation to end taxes on state grants small businesses receive, and create tax exemptions for restaurant revitalization grants.
Duchow: We need to lower the tax burden that is currently placed on the businesses and residents of this state. When businesses keep a higher percentage of their profits, they have the ability to reinvest in their businesses to grow and expand. When the people are able to keep more of their hard-earned paycheck, they have more disposable income to put back into the economy. Lowering the tax burden, increasing internship opportunities, and supporting trade schools will also encourage people to not only move to Wisconsin, but also encourage recent college grads to stay in Wisconsin — ultimately boosting our economy so we can flourish as a state.
Freeman: How should history be taught in our schools?
Dahms: History is not subjective. Schools need to ensure that history is being taught as it happened, without school board or governmental intimidation. The truth is, educators are trained and licensed professionals that attended years of higher education to learn how to educate our students on important topics like history. We need to let teachers teach.
Duchow: The answer is simple: Teach the facts. Good and bad. Regardless of the subject, schools should actually treat the facts as facts. Teach our children the objective pieces of information they need to know to become productive members of society, without attaching a political agenda to everything. Most importantly, parents deserve to have a say in their child’s education. Not only do they pay the taxes that fund the schools, they also know what’s best for their child. Parental input is a crucial element that determines the education our children, the future of Wisconsin, receive.
Freeman: What will you do to ensure citizens have confidence in the election process?
Dahms: Our elections are the basis of American democracy, and we need to ensure that conspiracies and lies about elections are not spread to deceive the electorate. Groups of voters, specifically minority groups and those who live in rural Wisconsin, feel elections are unfair due to the existence of photo I.D. laws, a lack of polling places, and absentee voting becoming harder after 2020. I will introduce legislation to repeal photo I.D. laws, ensure same-day registration, and increase access to polling places and absentee voting.
Duchow: Last session, the Assembly passed a series of election reform bills designed to ensure that future elections are secure, transparent, and honest. Back in February of this year, I authored AB 1002, which would make several changes to indefinitely confined voter laws. To ensure that election integrity remains a priority, I will support election reform bills that are re-introduced next session.
Freeman: What will you do to address rising crime? Specifically, what will you do to make sure something like the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre never happens again?
Dahms: Studies have shown that community outreach programs reduce the likelihood of youth crime rates. Our prison system encourages incarceration over rehabilitation, increasing the repeat offender rate. I will support job training programs in our prison system as well as community funding. I will also support the disbursement of a portion of the budget surplus to communities to spend on law enforcement. When it comes to those who prove to be an immediate danger to their community such as the Waukesha Parade massacre, I would not support ending cash bail.
Duchow: Darrell Brooks was released from jail on a $1,000 bond after allegedly running over a woman just days before the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. This is why the constitutional amendment for bail reform is so important. We see this time and time again, where violent, repeat offenders are released with little to no penalty, and they go off to commit more violent crimes. With this amendment, we can hold judges accountable, and make sure that violent criminals are kept off the streets. With this amendment, we can work to keep Wisconsin communities safe.
