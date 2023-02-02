WAUKESHA — A significant link to the city’s Springs Era will soon be no more, as demolition has commenced on the former Moor Mud Baths building on the county campus, with one preservation advocate saying it is a loss for the community on several levels.
'It’s a very sad day because we are losing the last intact resort in Waukesha County from the Springs Era,” said Mary Emery, president of the Waukesha Preservation Alliance. “The Springs Era really shaped not only the city of Waukesha but also Waukesha County itself. So it is a very sad day.”
The property dates as far back as 1899 when it was purchased by John Weber. It was home to the famed Moor Mud Baths, then the Grandview Health Resort, then the Mt. St. Paul Seminary. In 1972, the county bought the building, and it served as a county office building until a new Health and Human Services Building was opened in 2013.
In 2001, the Waukesha Landmarks Commission declared the entire property a historic landmark under city ordinances, covering the building, the Moor Downs Golf Course, springhouse and a clubhouse. In 2020, the the Common Council upheld a Landmarks Commission decision denying the county a “certificate of appropriateness” to demolish the structure. The county sued the city to get that decision overturned, but a county judge ruled the city acted appropriately in making its findings. Last year, an agreement was reached that allowed for the county to have the former resort building demolished, after it photographically documented the building, set up a historic marker, maintained a historical display in the current HHS building, and created a website chronicling the history of the property.
Emery said the loss of the building is felt on several fronts: Not only is the county losing its last intact resort from that era, but the county had a chance to sell the property for redevelopment — she said a senior home was eyed there — and return it to the tax rolls. Whatever is done to recall its history falls short of having the building itself, she said.
“It really is the story of how that family adapted through the downfall of the resort era. The end of resort era when people were shifting from more of the passive recreational to more of the active recreational. Resorts is originally where people came, drank water and did parties and things like that. Later as resorts evolved it became more active. You have that golf course that adds significantly to the story of the adaptation of the resort industry in Waukesha County.”
Charlie Griffith, associate planner for the city, said the demolition of the building will remove the federal historic designation but the golf course and other buildings on it will maintain their local landmark status.
Allison Bussler, Waukesha County Public Works director, said demolition work began last month; work to remove asbestos was done earlier.
She said the county is upholding its part of the agreement — a couple of rooms in the current HHS building have historical photos on display, and the county is working with a state historical preservation officer to get a marker erected and a website developed. Part of the agreement also calls for the county to operate Moor Downs Golf Course for at least 10 more years, she added.
Bussler said the county has spent over half a million dollars on the old building since it was vacated, and the 2020 suit also said the county was looking at $1 million in repairs for the roof. She said the county attempted to sell the building but received no “serious offers.”
'We had been spending a considerable amount of taxpayer dollars to maintain a building no one was using,” she said. “We are extremely happy we were able to reach agreement with the city of Waukesha city council that both honors the history of our old HHS building but is also fiscally prudent for the taxpayers of Waukesha County.”
No immediate plans
Bussler said the immediate plan for the property is to maintain green space, with a marker on the site anticipated sometime this summer.
“Any future plans we might have which we currently do not have any plans in our capital plan to do anything with that space, but any future plans we’d have to work out with the city of Waukesha. Our plan is to continue to operate the golf course and maintain the rest of that historic site,” she said. “We are grateful we are able to work on this compromise with the city of Waukesha and we look forward to working with them on other projects in the future.”
Carmen de la Paz, chairwoman of the Waukesha Landmarks Commission, said the demolition brings with “an essence of disappointment and sadness,” and pointed to the efforts of “many people behind the good fight of trying to preserve something we consider a very special and unique part of Waukesha history.”
“If you know Waukesha was the Spring City this was one of the landmarks that actually called tourism to Waukesha to support that title of the Spring City. Therefore it is why it is so sad. We’re taking away a big part of what was shall we say a banner for Waukesha the Spring City,” she said.
She added she worked with Emery to see what may be saved from the building regarding fixtures, but learned over the years a lot had been removed from the building.
“Some people would call it progress. I’m gonna say it’s a process. Sometimes processes are difficult to understand and accept. We keep marching forward and you know, I refuse to let this process make us be noncooperative, you know what I mean? There are decisions beyond us we might not understand, but in honor of what is Waukesha, I look at cooperation and respecting decisions we don’t understand,” she said. “It’s not what we wanted to see but it’s what was done and we bow graciously to a process that was beyond our control.”