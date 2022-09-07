WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Deputy Sheriff’s Labor Union has announced the launch of a political action committee. The news comes on the heels of the announcement that all three shifts for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office will have staff reductions in a move designed to limit overtime and help the department hit its budget target for the year.
The change, which took effect Monday, is aimed at controlling costs, as without any changes the department is projected to land about $250,000 over its budget this year, according to a WCSD memo.
The Waukesha Deputy Sheriff’s Labor Union has recently been made aware of a “budget crisis” within the WCSD, according to a statement from WDSLU.
“While the genesis of this situation is contested, the cause is beyond the union’s control. As we press on in these more challenging times, the WDSLU vows to continue to give you the best quality policing that you have become accustomed to,” according to a statement from WDSLU.
The WDSLU promises that they will do their very best with what they have available to keep people safe, according to the statement.
“Our deputies and detectives will continue to answer your calls for service and help. We will continue to provide you with as safe of a community as possible,” the WDLU said.
Over the past few months the WDSLU has been preparing to launch a political action committee (PAC).
“We are proud to announce that we have just formed our PAC. We are excited to become very involved in the politics that impact our day-to-day lives, both professionally and personally. The PAC will keep close and careful watch over all of our elected officials and hold them accountable for their decisions which impact public safety in Waukesha County,” the WDSLU said.
They ask people to be patient with them as they navigate doing more with less.
Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson is aware the WDSLU has formed a political action committee (PAC).
“He is aware of their forming of the PAC and he has always been a strong supporter of citizens exercising rights to become involved in local government,” said Lt. Nicholas Ollinger, the WCSO’s public information officer.
Out of opportunities to cut extras, says deputy inspector
A memo was sent from Deputy Inspector Patrick Esser to deputies on Thursday that describes the budget situation.
'Many of you have heard for years about the county not providing the ‘cost to continue’ funds to continue doing operations year to year. This means we have not received enough money to do the job next year the same way we are this year. Over the past 15-20 years, we have gotten less every year, resulting in small cuts throughout the agency every year. After such a long time of not receiving funds to do the job the same, we are out of opportunities to ‘cut extras,’' the memo said.
'We’ve looked at the patrol areas, and have determined that (not counting contracts/ trips), we can cover the county with 4 deputies on days and seconds, and 5 on midnights... Again, we don’t have any good options to reduce the spending necessary, and this is really the ‘best of the bad’ options. ... The logistics will be 1 car north of 18 covering the Merton/ Delafield area, and the rest south of 18 covering county areas.'
The move will not affect contracts the Sheriff’s Office has with several municipalities to provide police coverage, as the municipalities fund those positions, Esser said.
Severson responded to The Freeman, indicating the “every year” comment was “inartfully worded” in that it sounded like the department’s budget has been cut every year and not received increases.
“Every year we get additional money to run the department. But it’s not enough to run the department the way we did the previous year,” he said.
Issues such as inflation, staffing issues with the decrease in interest in the career field has resulted in retention and recruitment issues. Thus leading to overtime issues, according to the sheriff.
Severson said pressures will continue as costs fluctuate in the private sector, which also affects the public sector. He said he’s been predicting these kinds of actions will be needed, and expects that to continue into the future.